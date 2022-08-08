The Kiwanis book sale was a favorite event of the New Wilmington community for many years. Held annually, book lovers looked forward to buying the thousands of available books each spring.
The event was held for many years in the former Jameson Memorial Hospital medical facility in New Wilmington. Jameson let the Kiwanis use an unused portion of the building for the sale and allowed the group to leave the books there from year to year. When UPMC acquired Jameson in 2016, the building was sold and the Kiwanis had to liquidate all the books stored there.
For the next few years, the group kept trying to find a new home for the sale.
Decreasing membership in the Kiwanis, and an aging membership, made the decision to restart the sale even harder. Then the COVID-19 pandemic came in 2020 and for two years the decision was further delayed.
In the spring of 2022, a discussion was held to use the reinstituted book sale as a fundraiser for both the Kiwanis Club of New Wilmington and the New Wilmington Boy Scout Troop 733. The Boy Scout Troop had lost one of its annual fundraisers when the Apple Castle decided to end the annual large fall festival held each year in October in favor of several smaller events held throughout the apple season. The troop had run the refreshment stand at the event for many years.
The joint fundraiser also allowed the Kiwanis to have the benefit of many younger and stronger bodies to help carry, move and organize books for the sale.
But, there still remained the problem of finding a location to have the sale and how to collect the books for the sale. After many suggestions and considerations, the Neshannock Presbyterian Church in New Wilmington volunteered its building to use for the sale. The Kiwanis had been meeting at the church for many years and the new pastor, Howard Gaston, graciously offered the church fellowship hall for the sale and one of the basement rooms to store books.
The New Wilmington Borough Council agreed have books collected at the borough building and the fundamentals were in place to renew the book sale.
Books were collected throughout June and July at the borough building and then moved to the church. Thousands of books have been collected. In addition, Northminster church donated all of its remaining books from its sale in June.
The collection portion of the sale has been a huge success. The fellowship hall at the church is packed with backs of every category and genre. There is something for everyone. There are hundreds of health, self help, children’s books, classics, cookbooks and non-fiction works to choose from.
The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Saturday is also the annual Route 208 yard sale in Pulaski, New Wilmington and Volant. Hard bound books are $1 each and soft cover books are 50 cents.
The Kiwanis especially thank New Wilmington Borough, Neshannock Presbyterian Church and Northminster Church for helping to restart the sale, which is hoped to become an annual event.
