Nationally know praise band Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass are returning to Holy Spirit Parish.
The group will perform hymn classics with a contemporary flair, as well as other styles of music, in a free concert scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 7 at St. Vitus Church, 910 S. Mercer St.
The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards. These instruments blend together to create a time of innovative worship enjoyed by all generations.
Secular and sacred music critics alike applaud their concerts as: “superb in every way,” “innovative and well played,” and “an unforgettable experience!” Children also love the biblical skits and comedy of the musicians.
The King’s Brass first visited the parish in July 2021. Brenda Kostial, Holy Spirit music director, says the performance was a memorable one.
“My daughter came with me expecting a sit down concert but it’s much more than that,” Kostial said. “It’s a feast for the eyes as well as the ears because they never stay in one place. They have choreography and jokes and stories and sing-alongs.”
The King’s Brass was formed four decades ago in Detroit. They are professional musicians from across the country who desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. Based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the group plays more than 150 concerts a year from coast to coast as well as internationally. The band also has recorded 18 CDs.
Opening for The King’s Brass will be The Lawrence Country Brass. This eight piece brass band has been together over 35 years. They are well known for playing concerts, school assemblies, church services, weddings, and nursing homes in Lawrence County.
You can view the King’s Brass on Youtube.com or at kingsbrass.org.
