Mohawk Elementary School will have a kindergarten screening May 12 and 13 for children who will be five years of age on or before Sept.1.
Families should contact the school to pick up an enrollment packet, which has to be filled out completely and returned in order to schedule a screening.
For more information, call Debbie Wrona at (724) 667-7782, ext. 1100, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
