Kindergarten registration in the Shenango Area School District for the 2021-22 school year is now underway.
Families can call the elementary school office at (724) 658-5566 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m
Children must be five years old before Sept. 1, 2021, and reside in Shenango Township.
After contacting the elementary office, a packet of information with the necessary registration forms to be completed will be mailed to homes.
Kindergarten registration appointments for eligible students will be scheduled on May 12, 13 and 14.
Parents are required to provided the child’s birth certificate, immunization record and three current proofs of residency as well as the completed tion packet to the elementary office no later than Friday, March 26.
Acceptable proofs of residency include current photo identification, current utility bills, bank statements, etc.
