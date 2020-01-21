The Neshannock Memorial Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year on March 4-6.
If you have a child who will be 5 on or before Aug. 15 and would like to enroll them, please contact the Neshannock elementary school office at (724) 652-8709 to have a registration packet sent to you.
