A crosswalk near the Scottish Rite Cathedral is going to get colorful.
Students from the KickstART entrepreneurship training program at Arts & Education at the Hoyt will be painting a music-themed crosswalk at the intersection of Highland and East Lincoln avenues.
Three students in the program, who also attend the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, presented their project proposal to city council during its caucus meeting Tuesday. Council subsequently approved the project during its meeting Thursday.
Sophomore Catalina Binder, junior Jonah Poupore and senior Katherine Tillia, all from the Ellwood City Area School District, presented the project to council.
Tillia said the KickstART students had been researching the project for months.
“We will be using paint that will last over two years,” Tillia said.
Poupore explained that the theme will be music with bright colors and notes, paying tribute to local musical talents, particularly those who perKicformed at the cathedral.
The goals of the project are to improve safety by improving crosswalk visibility, to inspire joy and engage community interaction.
“I love this idea. I think we should paint them everywhere,” said Deputy Mayor MaryAnne Gavrile.
Added Councilman Pat Cioppa: “I think it’s a wonderful idea.”
Tillia said the original plan was to paint the crosswalk along East Washington Street near The Confluence, but Poupore said due to PennDOT regulations the location had to change. The owners of the cathedral have already given their approval for the project.
The students hope to paint the crosswalk in May before the school year ends.
Administrator Chris Frye said the students will work with the city police and public works departments to coordinate closing the road during painting.
“We look forward to more projects with the city,” Poupore said.
The KickstART program is overseen by Paige Kleinfelder, outreach coordinator at the Hoyt, who also teaches the Hoyt’s art club, creative play workshops and painting classes.
The program was created at the start of the current school year as an entrepreneurial after school program, focusing on developing leadership and business skills in creative industries.
Students meet from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays in Anthony DeRosa’s commercial arts classroom at LCCTC to explore principles of leadership, experiment with social entrepreneurship (doing business for a cause) and gain experience developing a business plan and making a pitch for funding.
In addition to painting the walkway, students will sell commercial art related to the project, including pins, mugs, totes, stickers and T-shirts, at The Confluence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.