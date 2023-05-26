Patrick Caravaggio has grown up in New Castle all of his life, but admits he feels the city seems like a “ghost town” compared to what it was years ago.
He said his grandparents show him pictures of shops and businesses of years past and what the city looked like years ago when it was packed every day.
Therefore, Caravaggio said he hopes he can be a part of projects that help put his hometown back on the map, one step at a time.
“Hopefully we can put this place back on the map and make it a better place,” Caravaggio said. “Try to make new history.”
On May 17, Caravaggio was among 19 students who painted a music-themed crosswalk at the intersection of Highland and East Lincoln avenues near the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The list of the students were: Catalina Binder, Zoey Crowell, Hailey Gilbert, Tanner Kendall, Noah Salow, Haylie Savo, Madison Wyant, Lydia Yarborough, Patrick Caravaggio, Hannah Davis, Samantha Divitto, Jonah Poupore, Joseph West, Lexus Block, Tommilynn Genareo, Katie Tillia, Leanna Miller, Aniya Rose and Lane Madras.
The students are commercial arts students from the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, who are also a part of the KickstART entrepreneurship training program run in collaboration between the center and Arts & Education at the Hoyt.
The crosswalk features bright colors and music notes, paying tribute to local musical talents and those who performed at the cathedral.
Commercial arts instructor Anthony DeRosa said his students originally wanted to place the crosswalk on East Washington Street near The Confluence, but had to switch locations due to state regulations.
Regardless, he said this experience was great for the students as they had to plan, research and organize for months for this project. Not only did they paint the crosswalk, but they also will be selling additional merchandise with the crosswalk’s design, such as lapel pins and tote bags and later, hats, patches and bumper stickers.
The store will open in the near future at https://hoytartcenter.org/kickstart/ as well as via a QR code that will be on all marketing materials and merchandise packaging.
“It’s fantastic. It happened through their hard work,” DeRosa said.
Senior Lexus Block, from New Castle, who originally helped come up with the design for the 97-foot crosswalk, said she wanted to create something that can be seen both in the daytime and nighttime, noting the crosswalk can help with pedestrian visibility at night.
Sophomore Catalina Binder, originally from the Ellwood City Area School District, said this project was an opportunity for her to work hard and step out of her comfort zone, while also creating something that will last.
“I like how it’s going to be displayed. It’s going to be a memory,” Binder said.
This school year was the pilot year for the KickstART program. It was open to any LCCTC student, meeting at the center every Monday from 3 to 6 p.m., and is overseen by Paige Kleinfelder, outreach coordinator at the Hoyt.
DeRosa said the program taught the students lessons such as hands-on learning, problem-solving and planning, as well as different entrepreneurship skills.
“We’re trying to get students to see the potential of what they can do here,” Kleinfelder said.
Hoyt Digital Media Specialist Cassidy Tonks-Hatch said for the first half of the school year, the students learned different leadership and entrepreneurship skills from different individuals in the community, with the second half being the working and planning of the project.
She added KickstART exemplifies the Hoyt’s mission statement of “expanding and enriching the life of the community through participation in the arts.”
DeRosa said he wants future KickstART students to work on more art projects in the city, something city council has also expressed an interest in, which is why they are fundraising with the additional merchandise. They will also look to get a grant to cover projects like the crosswalk.
He said he hopes this project and the other existing murals in town are the start of a new art renaissance for the city.
“There’s a major need in Lawrence County and in New Castle for public art,” DeRosa said. “We plan to do as many projects as we can afford.”
DeRosa said he wants the program to keep young entrepreneurs and artists in the county.
Kleinfelder said she would like to see KickstART open up to more students outside of the LCCTC, focusing on those searching for a career in the “creative field.”
