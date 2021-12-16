The second annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity will be held at Keystone Safari in Grove City this weekend.
From 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, park visitors will have a chance to go back in time with their family while taking a drive in their vehicle through ½ mile of trail to encounter shepherds, wise men with their camels, soldiers on horseback and various villagers and animals from the city of Bethlehem.
A special stable at the end is the main attraction.
The drive-thru entrance to Keystone Safari is one eighth of a mile south of the park’s main entrance and parking lot on Route 258. The nativity admission rate is $8 per person with children ages 2 and under free, and discounts for showing park memberships or military ID.
The walk-thru section at Keystone Safari will be open noon to 9 p.m. Friday thru Sunday, weather depending, and has additional weekend hours for the remainder of the year.
Timber, the 3-month-old giraffe calf, has been a western Pennsylvania star since her birth was announced in September. The holiday season is also the favorite time of year for the park’s resident herd of reindeer who look forward to getting treats from those who visit.
There are lots of other animals to visit along the way while also checking out over 1 million holiday lights throughout the park. A professional ice sculptor, Santa and the Grinch are on 5 to 9 p.m. for free family photos and basic snacks and refreshments are also available.
The walk-thru park admission rate is $12 per person with children ages 2 and under free and free admission with park membership or discounted admission with military ID.
Admission is $19 for those that do both on the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.