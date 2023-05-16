Dorothy Kennedy, a resident at LIFE Lawrence County in Union Township, celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday. The facility on Friday organized a car parade with nearly 30 cars, a Neshannock Township police officer, a staff member from state Rep. Marla Brown’s office, two LIFE buses and a First Alliance Church pastor.
Kennedy waved as the cars drove by honking horns. She has been a member of the LIFE Lawrence County program since 2019, which is designed to keep the elderly living at home but safely and independently. Kennedy celebrated with her family of three daughters, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.