Junior Guild bazaar set for Nov. 2

The 55th Annual Jameson Junior Guild Bazaar is returning on a Saturday this year.
The sale of baked goods, arts, crafts and decorations and other items will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2 in the main lobby of UPMC Jameson, and in three hospital dining rooms.
Profits from the event will go toward helping the junior guild enhance patient care at the Wilmington Road medical facility.
According to bazaar chairwoman Thelma Turner, the event will include the annual quilt raffle, featuring a queen/double-sized hand-quilted piece. The quilt has a cream background with a large center circle of appliquéd burgundy, pale yellow, and navy blue flowers with green leaves. Some of the flowers are made using Trapunto, a method of quilting that is also called stuffed, making the flowers raised. Each corner has a bow applique with a small bouquet of flowers. The sides and bottom of the quilt are scalloped and the binding is navy. An appliqué of a bow and flowers over the pillow section.
The quilt is displayed in the hospital lobby. Tickets for chances on winning the quilt will be sold in the hospital lobby Monday through Friday. The drawing will be at 2 p.m. the day of the bazaar.
The bazaar also will feature a basket raffle. Tickets are being sold in the lobby on weekdays from now through the 2 p.m. drawing time on Nov. 2. About 20 baskets are included in the raffle, with gifts donated by Hostess Shop vendors and by local businesses. They include a lottery tree, a floral arrangement by Butz Flowers, a basket of chocolates from Jameson Candy, a beer basket from Mister B’s, a basket form the Cheesehouse containing assorted goodies, an autographed framed photo of Steelers tight end Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Pirates game tickets, jewelry, luggage, restaurant gift certificates and more.
The “boutique” ladies have been busy hand crafting and sewing items to fill their area of the bazaar. Items for sale will include holiday wreaths, centerpieces, table runners, and other décor, baby hooded towels, decorative pillows and cross stitch items. There also a hand-made Steelers items and home décor items.
Hostess Shop chairwoman Sarah Emery said the newly remodeled shop will be decorated for Christmas, and a 25 percent discount will be given off all merchandise that day. The store’s inventory includes Christmas items, ornaments and the collectible “Possible Dream Santa” figurines fall/winter tops, jackets, stylish capes, jewelry and purses.
The bazaar also will feature its annual used book and rummage sales, a pocket calendar sale and the availability of this year’s Hospice angels. A Pizza Joe’s booth will have take-home pepperoni rolls, pizza greens for sale, and a bake sale will be displayed in the hospital lobby, featuring pies, cakes, cookies, breads, candy, caramel corn, fudge, and other snacks.
