The Jameson Junior Guild came into existence in 1935 with the goal of assisting patients.
In 1964, the guild began its annual bazaar to further that goal. All proceeds from the bazaar go to the hospital.
“Over the years, the guild has donated $7 million to $8 million back to the hospital, all to enhance patient care,” said Thelma Turner, chairwoman of the annual bazaar.
Turner said the crafts, which focus on Christmas, are created by guild members. Baked goods, candy, a basket auction that featured items donated by the Hostess Shop vendors and local businesses, a boutique and used book sale and annual quilt raffle were also part of the festivities on Saturday.
“This is our second year holding the event on Saturday,” she said. “For years we held it on Thursdays, but we’re trying something new. We hope that it catches on.”
Also on sale were the annual handmade angel ornaments sold by The Friends of Hospice, North Region, formerly the Jameson Friends of Hospice. The angels may be purchased in memory of deceased loved ones or to honor living individuals.
Proceeds are used for Hospice patient care and services.
Each may be purchased for $10. Quantities are limited. To place an order, call (724) 652-2449 or (724) 652-8460 or the Jameson Hospice office at (724) 652-8847. Checks may be made payable to Friends of Hospice North Region.
