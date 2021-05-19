BY DAVID L. DYE
THE (SHARON) HERALD
HERMITAGE — Two expansions are expected to bring more jobs — and sweets — to Joy Cone’s Hermitage facility.
The most recent expansion, an addition of about 200,000 square feet to Joy Cone’s current 120,000 square-foot cookie plant, was approved Monday by the Hermitage Planning Commission.
David George, president and CEO of Joy Cone, said the expansion will allow Joy Cone to increase production of its existing product lines, including cookies that are baked, chopped up and sold to be mixed with ice cream, or a powder for graham cracker pie crust.
Additionally, Joy Cone is moving into the retail cookie business, by manufacturing cookies packaged for retail sales. The expansion will make that possible.
“We’ll have the ability to make everything from cream sandwiches like an Oreo to chocolate chip cookies,” George said.
Joy Cone started its first cookie oven in October of 2018, and though specific numbers aren’t available, George said the company’s cookie product lines have grown “very well” over the past few years because of the company’s quality and efficiency.
“We have to be very competitive in the marketplace,” George said.
Following the expansion’s unanimous approval by the Hermitage Planning Commission, the land development plan will go to city commissioners for a vote later this month, said Jeremy Coxe, the city’s director of planning and development.
Joy Cone is seeking bids for contractors to build another expansion — a new batter room for the company’s sugar cone line — to its plant.
While the company also makes waffle cones and cake cones, George said the sugar cone line has continued to grow on the retail side, for direct sales to grocery stores, and the industrial side, which produces cones that are sold to ice cream companies who then fill the cones and freeze them for sale.
Construction on the new batter room is expected to begin this summer and be completed within a few months. Once the expansion is complete, George said the plant’s production capacity will increase from 600 million a year to about 1 billion.
“The sugar cone business has grown substantially,” George said.
Joy Cone now employs around 600 people, and the two expansions will create more positions that need to be filled. The company looks to bring on about 60 to 70 additional employees this year, and another 30 employees in 2022, George said.
Any employees with at least 1,000 hours — about six months of full-time employment — working for Joy Cone earn shares in the company and receive a yearly distribution of shares through profit sharing. Aside from normal background checks, George said the only other main requirement for potential employees is the ability to do physical labor.
“It is a physical job, but it’s not a strenuous job,” he said.
