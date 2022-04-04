Journey to the Cross will return to Victory New Wilmington on April 14 and 15.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. each day. The church is located at 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington.
Journey to the Cross is a meditative and prayerful walk-through offering 13 stations complete with live Biblical actors depicting events leading up to the crucifixion.
The event gives the participant the opportunity to reflect on the trials Jesus endured prior to His resurrection as they walk from scene to scene at their own pace..
A worship experience with contemplative music and candlelight is designed to allow participants to take time to consider the events of Holy Week, pausing if they wish at various stations.
There is no cost to attend and refreshments are provided.
For information call the church office at (724) 946-8706.
