Journalist part of university's lecture series

When Slippery Rock University President William Behre heard journalist Soledad O’Brien speak at a conference two years ago in Washington, D.C, he was impressed with her professionalism and story. So much so that Behre recommended O’Brien, host of the weekly syndicated political show, “Matter of Fact,” be part of the SRU Performing Arts & Lecture Series’ 2019-2020 season.
“Soledad has a compelling personal narrative that will be great for the SRU community to hear,” said Behre, who saw O’Brien while attending the American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ 2018 Annual Meeting. “We’re excited that she’s coming to campus and we encourage everyone to come hear her.”
O’Brien will speak at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Smith Student Center Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public. Through the power of storytelling, O’Brien brings a fresh perspective on diverse and contemporary issues to foster change in communities. Driven by a desire to be the best in her profession, O’Brien has excelled by pushing her own limits. Touching on her secrets to a successful career, O’Brien will emphasize her belief in a strong work ethic and a never-give-up attitude.
O’Brien is chairwoman of Starfish Media Group, a multi-platform media production and distribution company that she founded in 2013. She co-anchored CNN’s “American Morning” from 2003 to 2007 and was the anchor of CNN’s morning news program, “Starting Point,” from 2012 to 2013. In 2013, O’Brien became special correspondent on the Al Jazeera America news program, “America Tonight,” and since 2013, has been a correspondent on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”
“We know she will give a dynamic presentation and will demonstrate her uncanny ability to motivate others,” said Deb Baker, director of special events, who oversees the Performing Arts & Lecture Series.
During her visit to SRU, O’Brien also will meet with leaders from a variety of student clubs and organizations for a private panel discussion. Her lecture will be followed by a question-and-answer session and meet and greet.
Although admission for the event is free, tickets are required and may be picked up at the SSC Information Desk during building hours or immediately before the event while supplies last.
