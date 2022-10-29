Michael Cavanaugh recalls camping out in the snow of a Cleveland winter waiting to buy tickets for a Billy Joel concert.
“I was 17, probably being a little cocky, and told everyone I was going to know Billy Joel one day,” Cavanaugh mused in a phone interview. “Look what wound up happening.”
What happened was that Cavanaugh not only knows the “Piano Man,” but he was hand-picked by Joel to star in “Movin’ Out” on Broadway.
On Nov. 5, Cavanaugh brings Joel’s music as well as the hits of another songman of the era, Elton John, to Westminster College with his “The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John” show, which is part of the school’s Celebrity Series.
A piano man since age 7, Cavanaugh was working at the New York, New York Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in February 2001, when he learned his idol would be in the audience.
“I had 15 minutes notice,” Cavanaugh recalled, adding, “Thankfully, I thrive under pressure.”
Joel, who at the time was collaborating with Twyla Tharp on “Movin’ Out,” joined Cavanaugh on stage and decided that night to offer him the leading role of the “Piano Man,” who performs all of the show’s vocals.
“Movin’ Out” ran on Broadway from 2002 to 2005, telling the story of a generation of American youth growing up on Long Island during the 1960s and their experiences with the Vietnam War. The principal characters were drawn from various Joel tunes including high school sweethearts Brenda and Eddie (“Scenes from an Italian Restaurant”), James (“James”), Judy (“Why Judy Why”) and Tony (Anthony in “Movin’ Out”).
“Rock and roll musicals weren’t really big yet, so I always thought Broadway was a place for dancers,” Cavanaugh said of the role which earned him both Tony and Grammy award nominations.
Leaving Broadway, Cavanaugh began “doing my own thing,” including solo tours and performances, recording and working with symphony orchestras across the U.S. His show combining the hits of the Piano Man and the Rocket Man came together about 10 years ago.
“It just made sense,” he said, noting that Joel and John have toured together. “They’re two legends, so you can’t go wrong. They really were heroes of mine growing up.
“Billy’s so eclectic and his lyrics really stick with people while Elton’s a genius, being in his 70s and still having No. 1 hits with Dua Lipa and Britney Spears. I have a feeling he’ll somehow still have hits when we’re all dead and gone.
“I love performing their songs and I’m still a fan. If you start playing their songs, I’ll stick around,” Cavanaugh said, adding with a laugh, “But playing my ‘Movin’ Out’ album, that’s the best way to get me to leave.”
(Tickets for “The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John” show set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in Westminster’s Orr Auditorium are available by calling (724) 946-7354 or visiting westminster.edu/celebrity.)
