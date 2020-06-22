JOEL MEKLER: What are Medicare Savings Programs?

Do you have Medicare, but need help with health care costs?
Depending on your income and assets, you may get help paying for Medicare co-pays, coinsurance, deductibles, and premiums. There are three types of Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs). All three MSPs have the same asset limits in 2020: $7,860 for an individual, and $11,800 for a couple.
Here’s how to qualify for Medicare Savings Program help.
Qualified Medicare Beneficiary (QMB) (at or below 100 percent federal poverty level/+ $20 income disregard per household):
•Individual monthly income limit: $1,083
•Married couple monthly income limit: $1,457
•Benefit: Helps pay for the Part A and B premiums and all Medicare deductibles, copayments, and coinsurance.
Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB) (between 100-120 percent federal poverty level/+ $20 disregard):
•Individual monthly income limit: $1,296
•Married couple monthly income limit: $1,744
•Benefit: Helps pay Part B premiums only. Part B monthly premium ($144.60)
Qualifying Individual (QI) (between 121-135 percent federal poverty level/+ $20 disregard):
•Individual monthly income limit: $1,456
•Married couple monthly income limit: $1,960
•Benefit: Helps pay Part B premiums only. Part B monthly premium ($144.60)
The Qualified Medicare Beneficiary program offers the most comprehensive benefits. QMB helps pay for the Part A hospital deductible; Part A hospital copays; Part A Skilled Nursing Facility copays; and, if applicable, the Part A monthly premium. On the Part B side, QMB helps pay for the Part B annual deductible, the Part B monthly premium, and the Part B 20 percent coinsurance.
QMB will begin paying for your Part A and Part B premiums the first of the month after you are found eligible. For example, if you are found eligible on May 10th, QMB starts paying on June 1. Please note that QMB only pays for services that are medically necessary and only up to the Medicare allowed amount. QMB does not pay prescription drug copays.
If enrolled in the Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary (SLMB) program, you may receive up to three months of retroactive reimbursement for Part B premiums. You may be reimbursed for premiums from the previous calendar year. For example, if you submitted an MSP application at the end of 2020 and are approved for February 2021, you may be reimbursed for premiums paid in November and December of 2020 as well as January 2021.
If enrolled in the Qualified Individual program, you may receive up to three months of retroactive reimbursement for Part B premiums deducted from your Social Security check. Note that you can only be reimbursed for premiums paid up to three months before your MSP effective date, and within the same year of that effective date. For example, if you submitted an MSP application at the end of 2020 and are approved for February 2021, you can only receive premium reimbursement for January 2021 because you cannot be reimbursed for premiums paid in the previous year.
10 Key Points to Remember About MSPs:
1.All three MSPs cover the Medicare Part B monthly premium.
2.Enrollment into all three MSPs automatically “deems” a person eligible to receive the Medicare Part D Low Income Subsidy (LIS/Extra Help). This benefit helps pay for prescription drug costs and premiums.
3.Since MSPs are a Medicaid administered program, income/asset limits vary from state to state. Some states don’t count assets.
4.Contact your local county assistance office to apply for MSP.
5.You should receive a decision in 45 days after filing your application.
6.If approved for MSP, you must recertify income/assets every year.
7.The Social Security Administration mails outreach letters to prospective MSP enrollees in May.
8.MSP allows you to enroll in Medicare Part B outside of the usual enrollment periods. MSPs may eliminate the Part B late enrollment penalty, if you have one. You must have Part A before you can use MSP to enroll in Part B unless you qualify for QMB. If you don’t currently have Part
A, enroll in it before you apply for the MSP.
9.If approved for SLMB or QI, there may be a delay for the Part B premium to be added back to your monthly Social Security check.
10. MSPs aren’t widely known. Please share this information with other Medicare beneficiaries who may be struggling with Medicare costs.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
