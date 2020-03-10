When a doctor, hospital, or other health care provider is “in-network” this simply means that they are under “contract” or they “participate” with your health insurance plan.
Conversely, “out-of-network” implies that the doctor or facility is not under “contract” with your health plan. Typically, going “out-of-network” means that your costs will be higher.
Well, this “in/out-of-network” situation also applies to Medicare prescription drug plans. A pharmacy may be “in or out-of-network” with your drug plan. Some drug plans have “preferred” pharmacies in their network where you may receive additional cost savings.
Here are a few things that may affect how much you pay for drugs at a pharmacy:
1. Not all pharmacies accept all Medicare Part D drug plans. Make sure yours does.
2 .Corporate pharmacy chains like CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens may be able to negotiate greater drug discounts that are passed on to plan members, though this isn’t always the case.
3. A pharmacy may be a “preferred” with some insurance plans, but the same pharmacy may be out-of-network with other plans.
4. The price of medications is lowest when the consumer has the right Medicare Part D plan and they visit a “preferred” pharmacy.
5. You will likely pay the full cost of your medication if you go to an “out-of-network” pharmacy.
6. “Standard cost-sharing” refers to pharmacies that are “in-network,” but you pay a higher co-pay if the pharmacy is not “preferred.”
7. Your drug plan may have a pharmacy that is “preferred” one year but not the next. That’s why you should review your drug plan’s Annual Notice of Change every fall.
Up to now, I’ve focused on retail pharmacies. Medicare Part D plans may have other options for filling your prescriptions. You can get your drugs at a retail pharmacy, by mail-order (if your plan offers that option), at a specialty pharmacy that stocks and handles certain types of drugs, or at a long-term care pharmacy if you live in a nursing home or assisted living facility.
Of course, you don’t have to settle on one pharmacy. If mail order service is an option under your plan, you may want to use it for prescriptions that you take on a regular basis. Typically, mail order service will give you a 90-day supply of your drugs. Depending on your plan, getting your medications through mail-order may be cheaper than buying them at a retail pharmacy. In the past, quantity restrictions on retail pharmacies made the mail order option more attractive. Today, however, many plans offer longer supplies of medications through local retail pharmacies at similar if not the same price as mail order.
Some people don’t like mail order because they have to remember to phone in the next prescription or reorder online so that they don’t run out of meds before the new ones arrive. To find out how to use your plan’s mail-order service, go to your plan’s website or call the customer service number on the back of your card.
Ensuring you receive the lowest cost for your medication takes some persistence. To find greater savings, you may need to leave the chain stores, and consider a pharmacy in a grocery store, or located in a big-box retailer like Walmart or Costco. The push toward bigger and preferred pharmacy hurts many independent neighborhood pharmacies. They simply don’t have the efficiencies of scale that larger pharmacy chains have. The number of independent pharmacies has dropped over the years.
Certain drugs used for cancer, organ transplants, multiple sclerosis must be handled extra carefully when they are dispensed. Specialty pharmacies are equipped to handle these drugs though the specialty label can be found at a regular retail pharmacy, a hospital pharmacy department or in a doctor’s office. The important point here is the pharmacy must meet certain conditions for dispensing these drugs. Visit your plan’s website to find a list of network pharmacies. If there isn’t an in-network specialty pharmacy in your area, check with your plan first before you proceed.
Nursing homes use special long-term care pharmacies to dispense prescriptions. They come with special packaging. This system is for hygiene and safety purposes so nurses can keep track of each patient’s medications. Long-term care (LTC) pharmacies may be large companies that only supply nursing homes and other LTC facilities or some local retail pharmacies may be able to supply properly sealed medicines.
All Medicare drug plans must include LTC pharmacies as part of their network. If your loved one enters a nursing home make sure you check if the nursing home’s LTC pharmacy is in-network with your plan. If not, call your plan to see whether it will cover drugs supplied by the nursing home’s LTC pharmacy. You have two important rights when your loved one is in a nursing home. Medicare regulations allow a person to switch to a different drug plan immediately. You don’t have to wait till open enrollment. Second, your current drug plan must cover all the drugs you’re taking for at least 90 days, even if the nursing home’s pharmacy won’t cover them. This three-month period allows the patient enough time to transition to another plan, if necessary.
Unless you’re in an emergency situation, you should always go to a pharmacy in your drug plan’s network. Otherwise you may end up paying the full cost. Some people like going to the same pharmacy out of a sense of loyalty, convenience, or they simply like the staff. That’s fine but if you’re not going to one of your plan’s “preferred” pharmacies you may be spending too much for your medications.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
