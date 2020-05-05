JOEL MEKLER: Take care of your mental health during the pandemic

Right now, a lot of seniors are having a hard time coping with the current COVID-19 crisis.
Many are feeling isolated in their homes while others are feeling understandably anxious. It appears likely that after the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, mental health problems will quickly follow. Although it’s unlikely people will develop new mental or substance use disorders as a result of their experience with the pandemic, some people may experience exacerbations of underlying mental health conditions such as PTSD, anxiety disorders, depression, psychosis, and substance abuse.
Undoubtedly, the unprecedented efforts to institute the practice of physical distancing (sometimes called “social distancing”) in countries all over the world will result in changes in national behavioral patterns and shutdowns of usual day-to-day functioning. While these steps may be critical to mitigate the spread of the disease, there will be consequences for mental health and well-being in both the short and long term. More people will experience additional stress due to the loss of income and lives. And the risk of relapse especially for people in recovery from addiction will increase significantly if they are cut off from their usual sources of help.
Under the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is waiving key telehealth requirements allowing Medicare beneficiaries to receive services from their homes with fewer restrictions.
Temporary changes to federal Medicare telehealth policies are retroactive to March 6, 2020 and will include the following:
•Telehealth services can now be provided to both new and established Medicare patients.
•Medicare patients are no longer required to be in an originating site and can now receive telehealth services in their own homes as well as in any healthcare facility, including nursing homes.
•Telehealth is now available to Medicare beneficiaries in all parts of the country, not just in rural areas.
•Telephone-only sessions are now covered.
•Psychological and neuropsychological testing and group psychotherapy can be billed when provided through telehealth.
•Visits to patients in nursing homes may be conducted via telehealth.
•Visits to inpatients and skilled nursing facility residents can be provided as needed instead of only once every 30 days.
•Telehealth services are reimbursed for the same dollar amount as in-person visits.
•Providers may reduce or waive cost-sharing for telehealth visits during the pandemic.
•CMS will waive HIPPA violations against providers who serve patients in good faith through everyday communication technologies, such as FaceTime or Skype, during the pandemic.
•Psychologists can bill for brief communications (known as e-Visits) with established Medicare patients. E-Visits must be initiated by the patients, and can be furnished in any location or geographical areas. Medicare co-insurance and deductible amounts cannot be waived for e-Visits.
Telehealth coverage is available no matter what health care services you need, related or unrelated to the coronavirus. CMS has added over 80 telehealth codes that are billable by providers. Additionally, psychologists and licensed clinical social workers were approved by CMS as essential workers to bolster our mental health system in preparation for the inevitable challenges precipitated by the pandemic. At the same time, barriers are also being loosened for hospitals and providers through 1135 state emergency waivers in order to help providers practice across state lines. Providers should be aware that federal legislation does not supersede state licensing laws.
The Medicare program has also made other substantial changes in effect by not requiring face-to-face visits for a lot of coverage decisions. For example, people no longer need a face-to-face visit to receive home health care or after a hospitalization, or to receive other similar types of care. Another large change has been allowing people to receive three months’ worth of a prescription medication. Previously, people could only get it one month at a time and now they have greater access to their medications and don’t have to go to the pharmacy as often.
The Drug Enforcement Administration also expanded regulations to allow controlled substances to be prescribed without an initial in-person visit. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration loosened regulations on prescribing medication-assisted treatment to include telemedicine providers and granted 28-day and 14-day supplies of take- home medication for patients in an opioid treatment program, depending on stability.
Medicare Advantage plans (Part C) must cover everything that Original Medicare does, but they can do so with different costs and restrictions. These plans have more flexibility to cover telehealth services and other supplemental benefits.
To access care during the pandemic Medicare Advantage Plan must:
•Allow you to receive health care services at out-of-network doctor’s offices, hospitals and other facilities.
•Charge in-network cost-sharing amounts for services received out of network.
•Waive referral requirements.
•Suspend rules that require you to tell your plan before you get certain kinds of care or prescription drugs, if failing to contact the plan ahead of time would limit your access to care.
•Cover the maximum supply of your refill if you request it.
•To access prescription medications during the pandemic Part D insurers must:
•Cover formulary Part D drugs picked up at out-of-network pharmacies when you cannot be expected to pick them up at an in-network pharmacy.
•Remove restrictions that stop you from getting a refill too soon.
•Cover the maximum supply of your refill if you request it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.