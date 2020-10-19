ne week after the general election on Nov. 10, Supreme Court justices are poised again to consider the fate of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), the 2010 health care law enacted in the Obama administration.
The ACA has been like a cat with nine lives, surviving multiple attempts to kill the law.
But the Supreme Court’s ruling, which isn’t expected until next year, may finally kill the ACA once and for all.
That’s because President Trump and the Republican majority are pushing hard to install a sixth conservative justice quickly to replace the vacant seat of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September. With a conservative-leaning high court, it will be much easier to secure a vote to repeal the ACA.
Medicare beneficiaries should be deeply concerned if the ACA should be repealed. Below are just some of the ways that seniors have benefitted from the ACA.
LOWER-COST PRESCRIPTION DRUGS
Since passage of the ACA, nearly 12 million people with Medicare have saved $26.8 billion on prescription drugs, an average of $2,272 per beneficiary. Before the ACA, one in four seniors couldn’t fill a prescription because it was too expensive. This year, the ACA closed the coverage gap, otherwise known as the “donut hole.” Medications certainly aren’t free while in the gap, but now the beneficiary pays 25 percent for both brand-name and generic drugs. That’s far better than paying for the full cost of medications which a beneficiary had to pay just a few years ago.
LOWER MEDICARE PREMIUMS,DEDUCTIBLES AND COST SHARING
The ACA reduced the rate of increase in Medicare payments to providers and, over a six-year period, reduced payments to Medicare Advantage (MA) plans to bring them more aligned
with the costs of care for a beneficiary in Original Medicare. These reductions in Medicare spending, estimated by the Congressional Budget Office to be $802 billion over ten years are lowering costs for Medicare beneficiaries. The Part A deductible and copayments for inpatient hospital and skilled nursing facility care are based on hospital payments. Lower payments mean lower out-of-pocket costs. The Medicare Part B premium, which covers 25 percent of program costs, and the Part B deductible, which increases at the same rate as the Part B premium, are lower than what was projected before the passage of the ACA.
PREVENTIVE SERVICES ANDANNUAL WELLNESS VISIT
Under various provisions in the ACA, Medicare beneficiaries are eligible to receive many preventive services with no out-of-pocket costs – no coinsurance or Part B deductible. These services include flu shots and tobacco cessation counseling, as well as screenings for cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and other chronic diseases. Seniors can also get an annual wellness visit, so they can speak with their doctor about any health concerns. Before the ACA was passed, Medicare beneficiaries were required to pay 20 percent of the costs for most preventive services. Today, over 40 million seniors have received at least one preventive service with no out-of-pocket costs, and over 10 million beneficiaries have taken advantage of the annual wellness visit.
MEDICARE DELIVERYSYSTEM, PAYMENT REFoRMS
The ACA established the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to develop and test new payment and delivery systems of care intended to improve quality and reduce the growth in Medicare spending. These include Accountable Care Organizations, bundled payments and medical homes all of which provide incentives to physicians and others to provide high quality, coordinated care for beneficiaries, especially those that have multiple chronic conditions and are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. The ACA helps improve care and save costs through programs to reduce unnecessary hospital readmissions by coordinating care and services for patients when they are about to leave the hospital.
IMPROVEMENTS FORMEDICARE ADVANTAGEPLAN MEMBERS
Private Medicare Advantage (MA) plans have become less expensive and more popular because they offer supplemental benefits. From 2010 – 2020, the average MA premium decreased by 43 percent and enrollment increased by 117 percent – to 24.1 million Medicare beneficiaries (36 percent). Since 2014, the ACA gave additional protections for MA plan members by limiting the amount that MA plans can spend on administrative costs, company profits, and items other than health care to 15 percent of their Medicare payments. Also, thanks to the ACA, MA plans can no longer charge enrollees more than Original Medicare for chemotherapy administration, skilled nursing care, and other specialized services.
HELPING AMERICANSNEARING MEDICAREELIGIBILITY
Over 4.5 million Americans age 55 to 64 receive health insurance through Medicaid expansion and the Health Care Marketplace. The ACA covers people with pre-existing conditions and limits what insurers can charge a person based on age. People with lower incomes can now receive premium tax credits and cost sharing reductions. The Kaiser Family Foundation found that 80 percent of those in the 55-64 age group have at least one pre-existing condition. Without the ACA’s protection, four out of ten older adults would be denied coverage by insurers.
The Affordable Care Act has been a success, helping millions of Americans gain insurance coverage, saving thousands of lives, and reforming our health care system. The law has been life-changing for people previously uninsured or underinsured because of pre-existing conditions or unable to afford the premium.
Yet despite the ACA’s long list of accomplishments, the Trump administration and his allies would rather have the high court invalidate the law amidst a deadly pandemic.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
