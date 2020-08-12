JOEL MEKLER: September brings important Medicare notices

September is just around the corner. The heat and humidity of July and August have largely subsided, evenings are crisp and cool, the leaves begin to change, and, oh, how I love those honey crisp apples!
September is also the time when you’ll start receiving some notices about the upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment period (Oct. 15 through Dec. 7) and about any changes to your current coverage for the coming year. It’s important to read these notices so you can decide if your coverage will continue to work to meet your needs in 2021, or if it’s better to change coverage. Watch your mailbox for the following notices and information.
Medicare and You Handbook. If you are enrolled in Medicare, you should receive the 2021 “Medicare & You” handbook by mail in September. It includes a summary of Medicare benefits, rights, and protections; lists of available health and drug plans; and answers to frequently asked questions about Medicare. If you do not receive the handbook, you can call 1-800-MEDICARE and request that a copy with information for your region be mailed to you. It is also available online at www.medicare.gov.
ANNUAL NOTICE OF CHANGE
If you have a Part D prescription drug or Medicare Advantage plan, your plan must send you an Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) in September. The ANOC lists any changes your plan will make in 2021. There are three things to look for.
•Costs: Find out what you can expect to pay for services in 2021. Premiums, deductibles, copayments and drug costs can change each year.
•Provider network: Check to see if your doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers and pharmacies will still be in the plan’s network for 2021. Plan networks often change from one year to the next.
•Covered drugs: Look through the plan’s formulary. It can also change from year to year, meaning a drug may not be covered in 2021 even if it was covered in 2020.
If you are unhappy with any of the changes to your plan, you may want to enroll in a different plan during the upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment Period.
EVIDENCE OF COVERAGE
The Evidence of Coverage (EOC) is a comprehensive document that outlines benefits, cost-share, how the plan works, and what the plan covers. It’s a far more detailed document than the Annual Notice of Change. Prior to 2019, both documents were mailed together. As of 2019, Medicare beneficiaries can now go to their plan’s website to access the Evidence of Coverage document. You still have the option to receive the EOC by mail.
Plan Non-Renewal Notices: Plans leaving the Medicare program in the coming year send out a Plan Non-Renewal Notice in October to people enrolled in the plan. If you receive this notice, you should take action to make sure you are covered in 2021. You can choose to enroll in a new Part D prescription drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan during open enrollment. You can also enroll in a new plan up until the last day in February 2021; however, you will be disenrolled from your previous plan starting January 1. Therefore, if you do not pick a new plan by then, you will likely experience a gap in coverage until you enroll in a new plan.
Consistent Poor Performance Rating. Medicare also sends a Consistent Poor performance Notice to people enrolled in a plan that has received a low rating for three or more years in a row. A low rating is three starts or fewer out of five. Plans are rated on their quality and performance. The notice encourages you to look at other plan options in your area.
NOTICE OF CREDITABLE COVERAGE
If you receive your health and drug coverage through a current or former employer, you should receive this notice annually. This notice informs you that the coverage you have is creditable, or, as good as or better than Medicare coverage. This is important information because if at some point you choose to switch to a Medicare Advantage or a Part D plan, you can do so without incurring a late enrollment penalty. You should retain these notices for proof should you decide at a later date to apply for Medicare coverage. If you get notice that your coverage is no longer creditable, you may want to sign up for a Medicare plan to avoid accumulating a penalty.
EXTRA HELP NOTIFICATIONS
If you receive Extra Help, Social Security may mail you one of the following notices:
•Loss of Deemed Status Notice. This grey letter lets you know that you will no longer receive Extra Help as of January 1 of next year. If your income has not changed and you feel that you are receiving this letter by mistake, you can re-apply for the Extra Help program by contacting the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 or by going online at www.ssa.gov.
•Reassignment Notice. This blue notice informs Extra Help recipients that their current plan will not be offered in the new year. The notice will either reassign you to another plan or give you the option to choose a new plan.
•Another reassignment notice (also blue) is sent to Extra Help recipients when their plan’s premium will go above the benchmark premium in the new year. If you receive this notice, you may be reassigned to another plan whose premium is below the benchmark. You still have the option to choose another plan for yourself.
•Change in Extra Help Copayments Notice. This orange notice informs recipients about any changes in their drug co-pays for next year.
TIPS
•Carefully review and keep any notices you receive from Medicare, Social Security or your Medicare drug or health plan. Make note of any changes that will affect you in 2021. Contact your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP), which is called APPRISE in Pennsylvania, if you have any questions about these or other notices you may receive. APPRISE provides free and objective counseling to help people understand and assess their Medicare options. The APPRISE helpline is available at 1-800-783-7067 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
•If you’re unhappy with the cost, convenience, coverage, or customer service of your current plan, consider shopping for a new plan during Medicare Open Enrollment.
•If you suspect plan marketing violations or enrollment fraud, contact the Pennsylvania Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) Program at 1-800-356-3606.
