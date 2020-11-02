If you have Medicare, want more benefits and lower out-of-pocket costs, you’re urged to call the Medicare Coverage Helpline for assistance.
Sound familiar?
It’s the television commercial that’s run several times each hour, day after day starring former NFL quarterback Joe Namath. Joe encourages you to call the Medicare Coverage Helpline and guarantees you’ll be happy that you called. Is it possible to get all these extra benefits? Yes, but the commercial leaves out some important details.
When a person enrolls in Medicare, he or she can choose either Original Medicare (Parts A and B), or enroll in a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan. Joe Namath is hoping that you will buy a MA plan.
There are many so-called zero-premium MA plans that also offer benefits like dental, vision, and hearing coverage. How can insurers afford to do that? It’s helpful to know that MA insurers get roughly $1,000/month (or more) for each and every beneficiary who buys a policy. This is such an attractive incentive that some plans can make money by selling policies that effectively pay people to buy them. Medicare also pays MA plans bonuses if they achieve high-quality ratings of 4 or 5 per enrollee. And, you shouldn’t overlook that you must continue to pay your monthly Part B premium when you enroll in a MA plan.
Original Medicare is fee-for-service Medicare administered by the federal government. Its members can use any care provider they wish so long as the doctor or health facility they choose participates with Medicare and agrees to treat Medicare beneficiaries. Essentially, if you need an item or service that is medically necessary, Medicare will pay for it.
MA plans, by contrast, require members to use only care providers within their network. The plan picks the doctors, hospitals, and other key health care providers you can see. Medicare Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs) are the most prevalent type of MA plan. These plans can be very restrictive. You can’t go out-of-network and must choose a primary care physician who will coordinate your care and refer you to see a specialist.
Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs) offer you broader access than HMOs to doctors and hospitals outside its network, and you usually don’t need referrals from your primary care doctor. If you want to go to a special hospital in another state for treatment, most PPOs will let you do this; however, having that flexibility will cost you more.
Both HMOs and PPOs generally require pre-authorization for many procedures and often require you to take a less expensive drug before approving a higher cost drug alternative.
Before you sign up for an MA plan, consider the following:
*MA plan networks can change mid-year
*MA plans have co-pays, coinsurance, and deductibles that can really add up
*MA plans are great when you are healthy; however, but if you have a chronic disease, your choice of hospitals and doctors may be limited.
*Going from an MA plan to Original Medicare may be difficult especially if you have a pre-existing condition.
On the positive side:
*MA plans are convenient to use. Most enrollees have all-in-one coverage meaning they will not need to present separate cards for Original Medicare, a Part D insurer or private Medigap plan if they have one.
*MA plans can offer a wider range of benefits than Original Medicare. These benefits have expanded recently. In addition to coverage for routine dental, hearing, vision care, and gym memberships, some MA plans now offer nonmedical benefits like transportation to doctors’ appointments, home modifications, respite care, in-home personal assistance and adult day care just to name a few.
The advantage to Advantage plans (yes, the pun was intended) for most people is their lower premiums. While the Medicare online Plan Finder is a great resource for comparing Advantage and Part D plans, researching a plan’ supplemental benefits can be difficult. Realistically, the only way to get a detailed understanding of these benefits is to call the individual insurers, not necessarily the Medicare Helpline.
About one-third of all Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in a MA plan. If you’re turning 65 and want to enroll in an MA plan, the best time to do so is during your Initial Enrollment Period. You will have three months before your birthday, your birthday month, and three months after to select your plan. Alternatively, if you are thinking about changing plans in 2021, the Annual Election Period now underway is the best time to change Medicare Advantage plans. Medicare open enrollment runs through Dec. 7. Changes made to your plan will take effect Jan. 1 of the following year.
Should you decide to drop your MA plan and return to Original Medicare, please notify your insurer. If not, Medicare will continue to show that you are enrolled in the MA plan instead of Medicare. This can cause a billing nightmare. Please take the time to carefully consider some of these factors and give yourself plenty of time to research your options.
MA plans and Part D drug plans can change yearly. Premiums, deductibles, cost-sharing and drug formulary updates are just a few of the things that can change with your plan. Even if you’re happy with your current plan, it’s always a good idea to compare your options or review your plan to see what changes will happen in 2021.
If you need assistance in comparing plans and options or on anything Medicare-related, contact your local Area Agency on Aging’s APPRISE program. APPRISE is the State Health Insurance Assistance Program in Pennsylvania, providing free, unbiased insurance counseling to people on Medicare. In an effort to protect clients and counselors from community spread of the coronavirus, all plan comparisons will be conducted remotely.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
