o you have a Medicare Prescription Drug (Part D) or a Medicare Advantage plan?
Every year these plans can change the list of prescription medications they will cover, known as the plan formulary. That means even if you are taking the same medications, the amount you pay for your medications may change in 2021. The plans’ premiums, deductibles and co-pays can also change each year.
All Medicare beneficiaries should check their coverage each year during Medicare’s annual Open Enrollment Period, which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to find out if your current plan will cost you more, or less, than other plans in 2021. If it is no longer the best plan for your medications, you should switch to a plan that will suit you better.
Unfortunately, relatively few beneficiaries’ take advantage of open enrollment. They wind up in a plan they’ve had for years that costs too much and covers too little. I’m convinced the reason why people don’t change plans isn’t because they are satisfied with their plan. It’s because of complacency and the difficulty of navigating the Medicare program. However, due to the coronavirus, the stakes seem higher than ever for seniors.
Many Medicare Advantage plans have expanded their benefits in response to the pandemic. If you or someone you care for needs help living independently at home, these benefits can go a long way toward keeping seniors safe and healthy. Some plans offer in-home help with housekeeping, personal emergency and health monitoring devices, adult daycare and respite care. But this requires patience, commitment, and a willingness to seek assistance.
When it comes to seeking help for making Medicare choices or on most matters dealing with Medicare, the Pennsylvania APPRISE program is a great resource. APPRISE is part of a network of State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP) operating in all 50 states. In some areas outside of Pennsylvania, SHIPs may go by other names, such as HICAP, SHIBA or SHINE. Nationwide, more than 15,000 trained SHIP counselors (mainly volunteers) assist more than 5 million people every year with a wide range of Medicare issues. SHIPs are federally funded and exist in almost every county.
How can APPRISE help you? It can:
•Review your options and help you decide whether you want to pick traditional Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan.
•Use the Medicare plan finder to identify the stand-alone Part D prescription drug plan that covers all your drugs at the lowest cost and with the least hassle, if you choose traditional Medicare.
•Search the Medicare plan finder to identify which Medicare Advantage plan in your area best meets your health care needs and preferences, if you choose to get your benefits through a Medicare Advantage plan.
•Check out whether you qualify for the Extra Help program, which provides low-cost Part D drug coverage to people with limited incomes.
•Determine whether you qualify for Medicaid, a Medicare Savings Program, or any other income-based federal or state assistance programs that may lower your costs.
•Help you understand and compare Medigap supplemental policies and long-term care insurance policies.
•Assist you with issues arising from have Medicare through disability.
•Help troubleshoot problems you face with Medicare, Social Security, or the plan you’re enrolled in.
•Assist you in filing claims and appeals.
An APPRISE counselor is your best friend. They are specialists trained in Medicare eligibility, benefits and options, health insurance counseling and related insurance products. They won’t make decisions for you; rather, their purpose is to assist you objectively and confidentially in making your own wise health care decisions. Counselors are not affiliated with any insurance company, nor are they licensed to sell insurance. Many counselors are Medicare beneficiaries themselves and have familiarity with the different plans in your area. Best of all, their services are absolutely free.
Due to the pandemic, APPRISE counselors have adapted to working remotely, offering Zoom sessions to the more technologically minded. Virtual appointments are available by phone as well.
For further information about APPRISE, contact the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.
An APPRISE Helpline is available at (800) 783-7067 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
APPRISE counselors are available to assist you year-round. However, their busiest time is now, so reach out at your earliest opportunity. Meanwhile, check out the official Medicare publication of the 2021 Medicare and You handbook at: https://www.medicare.gov/Pubs/pdf/10050-Medicare-and-You.pdf.
The handbook was mailed out to beneficiaries in late September.
Visit Medicare’s website at www.Medicare.gov. There you can create your own MyMedicare account, store medical records, sign up for Medicare for the first time at age 65, check or compare drug costs, find out which procedures are covered and find and research medical providers in your area.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
