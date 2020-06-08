JOEL MEKLER: Medicare Open Enrollment Period: Clear as mud

Ever wonder why there are so many commercials about Medicare on TV?
The commercials used to start in September and run through December around the Annual Election Period (AEP). Beginning in 2019, a new Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (OEP) came on the scene. The OEP runs from Jan. 1 to March 31. It’s great for the insurers because they can market their products year-round.
People often confuse the OEP with the AEP. They may sound alike but they’re completely different. The OEP allows individuals enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans to do the following:
•Switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another Medicare Advantage plan
•Disenroll from a Medicare Advantage plan and return to Original Medicare, with or without a Part D drug plan. Please note changes made during the OEP do not afford the individual a free pass to purchase a Medicare supplement policy (more on this later).
There was a need for the OEP because beneficiaries were often confused about Medicare Advantage plans. Some lacked an understanding on how these plans work or they may not have realized their plan has a network. It’s fairly common that people unknowingly join a plan that no longer covers their doctors. Others forget to check their plan’s drug formulary to ensure all their medications are covered and at a price they can afford. Sometimes beneficiaries fail to realize that Advantage plans have copays on the back end. People are attracted to zero premium plans; however, they don’t look at other more important factors.
Think of the OEP as an opt-out period or escape clause. The OEP gives beneficiaries a second chance to find another Advantage plan that best suit their needs. Alternatively, the OEP will allow a person to return to Original Medicare.
The term “open enrollment period” causes a great deal of confusion since the term can also apply to other Medicare enrollment periods. For example, when a beneficiary turns 65, they have a seven-month period to enroll in Medicare without penalty. Some beneficiaries think of the Initial Enrollment Period as an open enrollment period. There’s also the Annual Election Period that runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. The AEP is less restrictive than the OEP. Any changes made during the AEP will be effective on January 1 of the following year. The AEP is often referred to as the fall open enrollment period which causes greater confusion and apprehension.
You should also know that both the OEP and the General Enrollment Period (GEP) run from Jan. 1 to March 31. Once again, this adds another layer of confusion. If you want to purchase a Medicare Supplement or Medigap policy, the best time to buy is the 6-month period that starts the first day of the month you’re 65 or older and enrolled in Part B. For example, if you turn 65 and are enrolled in Part B in June, the best time for you to buy a Medigap is from June to November. This is called the Medicare Supplement open enrollment period. The benefit of purchasing a supplement plan within that six-month period is that you will not be subject to medical underwriting. This period only happens once per beneficiary, and only applies to Medigap plans.
In simplest terms, you have guarantee issue rights if you purchase it within the first six months. Medigap plans can’t refuse to cover you due to a pre-existing condition or raise your premium because of it. Please note some Medigap insurers may delay the start of your policy for six months because of a pre-existing condition. You will still be covered by Original Medicare, however, your Medigap plan will not pay for your copays, deductibles, and coinsurance that you incur during this waiting period.
Guarantee issue rights don’t come into play if you have a Medicare Advantage plan.
Insurers can’t deny coverage to someone that has or previously had a pre-existing condition. There is one exception: People that have End Stage Renal Disease can’t enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan unless they were enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan before they were diagnosed with ESRD. Some other exceptions may apply.
Let’s recap some information about the OEP.
•The OEP is for people enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, or soon to be eligible.
•The OEP is not an option if you have Original Medicare.
•During the OEP, you can only make a one-time election.
•If you have Medicare and Medicaid (“dual eligible”) you may change your plan once per quarter.
•The OEP does not provide you with guarantee rights to purchase a Medigap plan.
•The effective date for an OEP election is the first of the month following receipt of the enrollment request.
•The AEP can be called the Annual Enrollment Period, Annual Coordinated Election Period, Medicare Fall Open Enrollment Period, Annual Open Enrollment Period, or Fall Open Enrollment season. All these terms refer to the Annual Enrollment Period which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 every year.
There’s also another enrollment period you should know. It’s called a Special Election Period or SEP. If this is the first time you’ve enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan and now want to go back to Original Medicare, you can do so provided it’s within the first 12 months. Medicare refers to this as a “trial right.” You can use this SEP once in your lifetime. If you subsequently enroll in another Medicare Advantage plan down the road, you are no longer eligible for this SEP.
If you join the Medicare Advantage plan when you turn 65 and are within the first 12 months of enrollment, you also have a guarantee issue right to purchase a Medigap policy without being subject to medical underwriting. There are SEPs for many other special circumstances, including when you move to another geographical area or if the plan no longer services your local area.
For questions about Medicare enrollment periods contact your local APPRISE program. APPRISE is a State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) for Pennsylvanians on Medicare. APPRISE helps seniors understand their Medicare insurance options and their services are free and confidential.
Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.