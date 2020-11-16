As you may be aware, the Medicare Annual Enrollment deadline is Dec. 7. To help protect yourself and loved ones from potential fraud and/or marketing misconduct, it’s important to know what Medicare Advantage and Part D drug plans and their representatives can and cannot do.
Medicare Advantage and Part D plans must follow the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services “Medicare Communications and Marketing Guidelines.” These guidelines include barring MA plans from providing inaccurate or misleading information, discriminating or engaging in activities that could mislead or confuse beneficiaries or misrepresenting the plan.
MA plan sponsors must make their plans available to all beneficiaries (except Special Needs Plans that are designed for certain populations, such as those dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid or for those with chronic health conditions), and plans are prohibited from discrimination based on race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, gender, sex, age, mental or physical disability, health status, receipt of health care, claims experience, medical history, genetic information, evidence of insurability or geographic location.
Medicare’s marketing and communications regulations also apply to agents and insurance brokers. Failure to comply with the guidelines can result in sanctions, such as closing down enrollment and marketing of plans and/or monetary fines.
WHAT AGENTS CAN DO
Agents can market Medicare products (Medicare Advantage plans or Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plans) by:
1.Distributing information at health fairs and other promotional events.
2.Meeting with people in their homes, only if invited by the beneficiary.
3.Giving potential enrollees gifts of nominal value (no more than $15).
4.Comparing benefits of more than one Medicare product.
5.Highlighting rewards and incentives in their marketing materials.
6.Providing light refreshments and snacks, but not meals, at events.
7.Providing unsolicited direct contact with potential enrollees using conventional mail and other print media (advertisements, direct mail). Emails must have an opt-out function.
8.Marketing ability to enroll beneficiaries through a Special Enrollment Period if they are designated as a five-star plan.
WHAT AGENTS CANNOT DO
Agents cannot market Medicare products or engage in the following activities:
1.Use high-pressure sales tactics.
2.Solicit Medicare beneficiaries’ door-to-door without their expressed permission.
3.Send unsolicited e-mails
4.Claim that Medicare or the Department of Health & Human Services endorses or recommends them.
5.Use the term “free” to describe a zero-dollar premium.
6.Approach potential enrollees in common areas (parking lots, hallways, lobbies, sidewalks, etc.
7.Offer health screenings, or activities that may be perceived as, or used for,
“cherry-picking.”
8.Use door-to-door solicitation, including leaving information such as a leaflet or flyer at a residence.
TIPS TO AVOID SCAMS
Never give your Medicare number or other personal information to an unexpected caller or someone who makes an unsolicited request for it.
Be suspicious of anyone who calls and claims to be able to help you sign up for coverage but needs to confirm your Medicare number.
Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers use technology to hide their real numbers and instead show numbers that seem legitimate. If caller ID shows 202 area code or says “government,” it could be anyone calling from anywhere.
If a caller says they’re from Medicare and asks for your Medicare number or other personal information, hang up. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services will never call to ask for or check Medicare numbers. They already have it.
Anyone who tries to sell you Medicare insurance while claiming to be an “official Medicare agent” is a scammer. There are no Medicare representatives. If someone comes to your door claiming to be from Medicare, remember Medicare does not send representatives to your home.
Ignore anyone who calls saying you must join their prescription plan or you will lose your Medicare coverage. Medicare Part D is completely voluntary.
Be alert for mailers that appear to be official government communications but are actually advertisements for private companies. These mailers will sometimes have a disclaimer, but it is buried in small print. Read carefully!
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
