Joel Mekler

With so much happening right now in the Medicare world, this article is intended to highlight some important developments, reminders, and announcements for Medicare beneficiaries.
‘BUILD BACK BETTER’ ACT
President Biden’s “Build Back Better Act” is now effectively stalled in the Senate. As you may remember, the House of Representatives passed President Biden’s landmark Build Back Better plan last November. The House-enacted legislation represents the biggest expansion of the social safety net for older Americans and their families in five decades. It expands Medicare benefits and lowers prescription drug prices. Incredibly, this historic legislation was blocked by Democratic senators Joe Manchin (West Virginia) and Kyrsten Sinema (Arizona), and all 50 Republican senators. Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) both made clear late last year that efforts to pass the “Build Back Better Act” would continue into 2022. That might very well mean negotiating a smaller package.
NURSING HOME STAFFING
This past January, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) began posting details on staff turnover and weekend nurse coverage on its “Care Compare” website, where families can research facilities. The move by the Biden administration comes as COVID-19 cases and deaths at nursing homes have risen again, despite extensive efforts to vaccinate residents and staff. Staffing is a critical factor in nursing home quality and safety, but a major upgrade of federal requirements is stuck in Congress, bogged down with the rest of President Biden’s sweeping social and climate legislation.
To find the new information, go to the Care Compare website, https://www.medicare.gov/care-compare/ then select a particular nursing home, and click on “View Staffing Information.” On that page, you’ll scroll down the list to find nurse staffing details on the weekends, and below that information on turnover for nurses and administrators.
PREMIUMS RISE, SOCIAL SECURITY COLA
If you receive Social Security, you may have been excited to see the bump in your Social Security in January. Older Americans will receive about a $92 monthly increase, on average. Unfortunately, that Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will be eaten up quickly by this year’s high Medicare Part B monthly premium and higher inflation that’s increased the cost of virtually everything. That’s one of the biggest Part B premium increases on record and the highest since 2016 when premiums grew by 16.1%.
The standard Part B premium will increase by $21.60 per month, and by even more, for the 7% of beneficiaries whose incomes exceed $91,000 (single filers) or $182,000 (married couples filing jointly.)
Medicare blamed rising Part B premiums for 2022 on rising prices and utilization costs, contingency funding, and the uncertainty over the potential use of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm.
Update: The Part B premium for 2022 was set last fall when Aduhelm was priced at $56,000 per patient. But since then, Aduhelm manufacturer Biogen has cut the price by almost half, to $28,200. The Senior Citizens League along with other Medicare advocacy organizations are urging Medicare, the Social Security Administration, and Congress to ensure that the savings generated from the lower Aduhelm price, and the new coverage determination are quickly passed along to Part B beneficiaries before the end of the year. Stay tuned!
FREE HOME COVID TESTS
Medicare will begin covering over-the-counter COVID-19 tests by early spring. Fee-for-service Medicare and Medicare Advantage enrollees will be able to get up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month. This is the first time that Medicare has covered an over-the-counter test at no cost to beneficiaries. Tests will be available at pharmacies and other sellers. Medicare will pay participating providers for dispensing test kits. CMS didn’t announce the program’s start date and wouldn’t provide detailed information about how Medicare beneficiaries can obtain free tests, what pharmacies are participating or whether other over-the-counter products will be covered.
POVERTY LEVELS
In late January, the new FPLs were published in the Federal Register. The new income limits are slightly higher than last year’s levels. These poverty guidelines are used to set income limits for public health programs such as Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Medicare Part D Extra Help.
2022 Federal Poverty Levels Chart: https://aspe.hhs.gov/topics/poverty-economic-mobility/poverty-guidelines
MEDICARE DEADLINES
In January, U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Becerra extended the Public Health Emergency declaration due to COVID-19. This extension marks two years of a global pandemic response. It is set to expire on April 16, yet can be extended unlimited amounts of time. All associated authorities and flexibilities with the PHE declaration are also extended for these 90 days.
•March 31 is double deadline for people eligible for Medicare. Beneficiaries eligible for or enrolled in Medicare should be aware of two important opportunities with a March 31 deadline:
•Medicare General Enrollment Period (GEP): Jan. 1 – March 31. Individuals who wish to enroll in Medicare part A and/or Part B and do not have an Initial Enrollment Period or a Special Enrollment period based on employer coverage, can only enroll during the GEP. GEP enrollment is through the Social Security Administration with coverage starting July 1.
•Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA-OEP): Jan.1 – March 31
During the MA-OEP, individuals enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans can drop their MA coverage and choose Original Medicare with a Prescription Drug Plan 9PDP), or change from one MA plan to another, with or without prescription drug coverage. Individuals in Original Medicare may not use the MA-OEP to change their standalone Part D Plan choice or join an MA plan. For enrollees without the Low-Income Subsidy (LIS), this is the last opportunity in the year to change coverage during the year unless they qualify for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP), for example, if they move out of the plan service area. Medicare enrollees with the Low-Income Subsidy (“Extra Help”) have a SEP that provides one opportunity each quarter to make any change in plan coverage.
PACE, PACENET EXPANDING
PACE and PACENET programs offer comprehensive prescription coverage to seniors age 65 and older. The programs cover most medications that require prescriptions, including insulin and diabetes supplies. Act 94 of 2021 expands the income limits for PACENET by $6,000:
•Singles: from $27,500 to $33,500
•Married: from $35,500 to $41,500
Older Pennsylvanians who are newly eligible will be able to be enrolled and begin receiving benefits starting Feb. 21, 2022. Seniors who have applied for PACE/PACENET over the past year, but who were not previously eligible, will automatically have their applications processed and receive their benefits cards as soon as the new law takes effect. Seniors can call the PACE hotline at (800) 225-7223 for more information.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
