Medicare decisions are highly personal. And there may be as many different questions about Medicare as there are beneficiaries — maybe more.
But specific questions seem to come up more often than others.
I have compiled a list of frequently asked Medicare questions in this article. While browsing the list of questions and answers below, I hope you find this list helpful in answering your most common Medicare questions and maybe even answering some questions you didn’t know you had.
WHO IS ELIGIBLE?
Medicare is a federal government national health insurance program created to help cover the costs of medical care for U.S. citizens and permanent legal residents who are 65 or older, or under 65 and have received Social Security disability income for at least 24 months or have been diagnosed with End State Renal Disease or ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
WHEN SHOULD I SIGN UP?
The best time to sign up for Medicare is during your seven-month Initial Enrollment Period (IEP). It starts three months before you become eligible for Medicare and ends three months after your eligibility month.
If you began receiving Social Security benefits at least four months before your 65th birthday, you’ll be automatically enrolled in Parts A and B and should receive your Medicare card in the mail.
You should still take advantage of your IEP, though, to compare your Medicare plan options. Remember, only enrollment in Parts A and B is automatic. You need to sign up for a Part D prescription drug plan.
This is also when your Medigap Open Enrollment Period (OEP) occurs. It lasts for six months, beginning the day you are both age 65 AND enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B.
If you aren’t yet 65 and qualify for Medicare due to a disability, you still get an IEP once enrolled in Parts A and B. This occurs automatically during month 25 of collecting Social Security disability benefits. As with over-65 beneficiaries, this is the time to join a Part D or Medicare Advantage plan.
WHAT DOES MEDICARE COVER?
Medicare intends to cover medically necessary services and procedures to treat various illnesses, diseases, and other medical conditions. Original Medicare is health insurance good in any United States state or territory with any medical professional or facility that accepts Medicare.
WHAT DOES MEDICARE NOT COVER?
You should be aware of what Medicare does not cover so that you can fill in those gaps. Important categories of insurance not covered by Medicare include routine dental services, prescription drugs (except Part B drugs), hearing care, long-term care, custodial care, annual physicals, cosmetic surgery, vision, and more. Each of these categories has exceptions.
HOW MUCH WILL It COST?
There are many variables to this question. For most, the Medicare Part A premium is $0 per month. However, the premium can be significantly higher if you do not qualify for zero-premium Part A. To qualify for zero premium, you must have worked at least 40 quarters or ten years paying Medicare taxes. You must pay the Medicare Part A premium if you do not meet this qualification.
The standard Medicare Part B premium in 2023 is $164.90. This can increase based on income. This difference in premium reflects your Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). If you are subject to IRMAA, you will receive a determination letter with your new monthly premium.
That’s just for Medicare itself. Then, many people elect to get a Medigap plan, which fills in the “gaps” in Medicare. These plans range considerably in price depending on where you live, the national average for someone turning 65 is around $115/month. Some states may be higher or lower than that. If you choose a Medicare Advantage plan, many plans charge zero- premiums; however, the average cost for a Medicare Advantage plan is around $18/month.
Lastly, there is the Part D prescription plan premium cost. Part D is the part of Medicare that covers prescription drugs. Medicare itself (Parts A and B) and the Medigap plans provide no coverage for prescription medications. Part D national average premiums are around $43/month. But there are plans for as low as $7-12/month in most geographic locations – rates vary by state.
DO I NEED TO RENEW EVERY YEAR?
Original Medicare coverage is automatically renewable each year you are eligible. Thus, you do not need to renew your Medicare parts each year. Medicare Supplement plans work the same way; once accepted, the plan is automatically renewable as long as you continue to pay the monthly premium. Medicare Advantage plans work similarly. However, you can change your plan each year if you do not like the benefits of your current plan.
ARE ADVANTAGE AND SUPPLEMENT THE SAME?
Medicare Supplement plans (a.k.a. Medigap) and Medicare Advantage plans differ. While Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans bring additional benefits to Original Medicare, they work very differently. Medicare Supplement plans are secondary to Original Medicare (Medicare Part A and Part B). The plan will only pay after Original Medicare has paid its portion. These plans have no networks, restrictions, or referrals to see specialists.
On the other hand, Medicare Advantage plans, also known as Medicare Part C, become your primary coverage over Original Medicare. They often require you to follow a strict network of doctors and have higher out-of-pocket costs. However, they often provide additional benefits.
These additional benefits provided by Medicare Advantage plans often include dental, vision, hearing, prescription drug coverage, transportation assistance, and gym memberships. Not every plan or every carrier is required to offer these additional benefits.
WHAT ARE THE PARTS?
The different parts of Medicare help cover specific services. Each part is a separate program, but they all work together to provide health insurance for those who qualify. Each part has its eligibility requirements and costs.
•Medicare Parts A (Hospital Insurance): Part A covers inpatient hospital stays, care in a skilled nursing facility, hospice care, and home health care.
•Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance): Part B covers certain doctor’s services, outpatient care, medical supplies, and preventive services.
•Medicare Part C Medicare Part C is Medicare Advantage (MA). These are medical insurance policies similar to many Americans’ health plans through an employer. Private insurance companies offer Medicare Advantage plans.
•Medicare Part D (prescription drug coverage): Helps cover the cost of prescription drugs (including many recommended shots or vaccines).
HOW DO I CHANGE PLANS?
If you are on a Medicare Advantage or Part D drug plan and want to change your plan, you can do so during the Annual Enrollment Period (Oct. 15 through Dec. 7). This is when you can sign up for a new plan or change your existing coverage. You can also switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan or vice versa. There are many reasons why people switch Medicare plans. These reasons can range from a change in health, a move to a new location, or simply finding a plan that better meets your needs.
WHAT ARE THE LATE ENROLLMENT PENALTIES?
To encourage people to sign up as soon as they become eligible, Medicare charges late enrollment penalties. The Medicare Part B late enrollment penalty is 10 percent for every year you delayed Part B enrollment and did not have creditable coverage elsewhere. So, if 12 months pass, your penalty is 10 percent, 24 months equals 20 percent, and so on. You pay this penalty for the entire time you have Medicare Part B.
The Medicare Part D late enrollment penalty accrues once you go 63 days without creditable drug coverage. The penalty is 1 percent of the national base beneficiary premium for every month you did not have creditable drug coverage, rounded to the nearest dime. Like Part B, you owe this penalty for the entire time you have Part D.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
