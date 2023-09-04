Have you ever wondered whether Medicare will cover your scheduled procedure (surgery, lab test, injection, prescription…)?”
Coverage questions are some of the most-common questions I receive from my readers. And unfortunately, the answer isn’t always as cut and dried as you’d like.
You can scour your Medicare Advantage plan’s “Evidence of Coverage; visit Medicare’s website at https://www. medicare.gov or read the Medicare & You 2023 handbook. Or you can download the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) “What’s Covered” App. These resources are all good starting points. Yes, Medicare states what they do and don’t cover, but other correlating factors determine whether a service or item is covered.
Factors like the procedure’s medical necessity, the doctor’s participation, and how the bill is coded are some variables that affect the answer to the question, “Is my procedure, test, item, or screening covered by Medicare?” Please continue reading to see what I mean.
MEDICAL NECESSITY OF A PROCEDURE
“Medically necessary” is a standard Medicare uses when deciding whether to cover a health care service or item. This applies to everything from flu shots and preventive screenings to kidney dialysis and wheelchairs. But what does this phrase really mean, and how does it affect your Medicare coverage?
Medicare defines medically necessary as “Health care services or supplies needed to diagnose or treat an illness, injury, condition, disease, or its symptoms and that meet accepted standards of medicine.”
Under this definition, certain services, medical equipment, and medications aren’t considered medically necessary and therefore are not covered by Medicare. This includes:
•Routine dental services, including dental exams, cleanings, fillings, and extractions
•Routine vision services, including eye exams, eyeglasses, or contacts
•Most hearing services, including non-diagnostic exams and hearing aids
•Vitamins
•Over-the-counter medications
•Surgery for cosmetic purposes.
The important thing to remember is that in some cases, Medicare may cover a service it usually doesn’t cover if it’s related to a covered procedure. For example, while most routine dental care isn’t typically covered, Medicare will cover a dental exam that is part of a pre-op exam if you’re about to get a kidney transplant or heart valve replacement. Medicare will also pay for tooth extractions needed to prepare your mouth for radiation treatment of neoplastic disease (for example, cancer involving the mouth or jaw).
Based on the above definition alone, you can answer your question immediately. For instance, if you’re asking, “Will Medicare cover my facelift or tummy tuck?” based on the above information, no. However, there are a few circumstances where your doctor can request a procedure to be covered even if it isn’t considered medically necessary.
For example, Botox injections typically aren’t covered because they usually aren’t medically necessary. However, your doctor could submit documentation stating that the injections are medically necessary to treat specific conditions such as migraines.
REQUESTING AN ADVANCE DECISION
Suppose you aren’t sure whether a service or item you need is covered. In that case, you can ask Medicare for an advance coverage decision, a document from Medicare that lets you know whether a particular service or equipment is covered and your costs. How you do this depends on whether you have Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan.
If you’re enrolled in Original Medicare, and your doctor, other health care provider, or supplier believes that Medicare probably (or certainly) will not cover a particular service or supply, they may give you an “Advance Beneficiary Notice of Noncoverage,” which is a notice stating what Medicare will not cover and the reasons for noncoverage, as well as what your estimated costs will be.
From there, you can decide if you still want to continue getting the procedure, given that you may have to pay certain costs, or the entire cost in some cases, out of pocket. Note that an Advance Beneficiary Notice of Noncoverage is not required for services or items that Medicare never covers.
If you’re enrolled in Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage), you can request an advance coverage decision from your plan. This is a notice from your Medicare Advantage plan that lets you know whether a specific service is covered and what your costs may be.
APPEALING A DECISION
You can appeal the decision if you’ve already received a service or equipment and Medicare has denied your claim. The appeals process works differently depending on whether you have Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan. You also have a right to request an expedited appeal if waiting for a standard decision could endanger your health.
The story doesn’t end there. If your procedure qualifies as medically necessary, you can move on to the next step.
YOUR DOCTOR’S PARTICIPATION IN MEDICARE
For your procedure to be covered, you must see a doctor accepting Medicare. Your doctor needs to accept Medicare for your procedure to be covered. He also needs to take Medicare assignment for you not to have to pay excess charges. Please note that in Pennsylvania, excess charges are not allowed.
If you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, especially a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), you must stay within the plan’s network for a procedure to be covered. A Preferred Provider Organization may give you the latitude to see a doctor in or out of the plan’s network. If you go out of network, please be aware that you will likely be charged a higher fee for the service.
THE MEDICAL CODING
Every service, procedure, prescription, and doctor visit have a code that corresponds with it. This code is how the doctor’s office, the billing department, and the insurance company communicate with each other. The code indicates what happened during the visit. Everything is coded down to the littlest detail, like the patient’s symptoms.
A medical bill may have multiple codes detailing how the services and procedures should be charged. Medicare could deny the bill if the wrong code is chosen for the visit type. Medicare would then return it to the doctor’s office for you to pay in full.
Let’s look at the “Welcome to Medicare visit as an example. This is a doctor’s visit that you can obtain within your first 12 months of being on Medicare. If coded correctly, this visit is 100% covered by Medicare Part B.
However, if the medical coder doesn’t use the correct code for this visit, Medicare will not cover it since the translation of the service provided was incorrect. This is one of the most common issues that beneficiaries encounter and can be quickly resolved.
COVER YOUR BASES
As you can see, many aspects must come together to cover a service or procedure adequately. There is no cap on how much Medicare will pay for any medically necessary service. Medicare will continue to pay as long as the service continues to be medically necessary and the other requirements are met.
To recap, you can do a few things to ensure you get the coverage you should. First, using the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services “What’s Covered app, check to see if Medicare covers your procedure in general. Then, check with your doctor to make sure they accept Medicare.
Finally, you must ensure the medical coder codes the bill correctly. Of course, you can’t look over their shoulder and check their work. Don’t be afraid to ask your doctor to verify with the billing department before sending it to Medicare. Unfortunately, not all doctor’s offices are well-versed in Medicare coding.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
