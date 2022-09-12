Joel Mekler

Thanks to the passage of the Affordable Care Act, Medicare now covers a wide range of preventive services, including cancer screenings, obesity, substance abuse counseling, and screenings for other chronic conditions at no cost.
Preventive services can help find health problems early when treatment works best.
Preventive services include exams, shots, tests, and screenings. Health monitoring, counseling, and education programs are also available to help people care for their health. People with Medicare should talk to their doctor or provider to determine which preventive services are right for them and how often they need them.
Are preventive services free? Some are, and some aren’t. Every beneficiary has the right to receive preventive care regardless of whether you have Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, but you must meet basic eligibility standards. Usually, if you have Original Medicare, you have no coinsurance or deductible for certain Medicare preventive care services if you see a health care provider who accepts Medicare assignment. Doctors who accept assignment cannot charge you more than the Medicare-approved amount for services.
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, it cannot charge you for preventive services if they are free for people with Original Medicare. However, you must see an in-network provider. Charges typically apply if you see providers outside your plan’s network. So, for example, if you go to Johns Hopkins Hospital for an annual physical exam and the provider is not in your Medicare Advantage plan’s provider network, then it’s unlikely Medicare will cover it.
An annual physical exam vs. an annual wellness visit. Even if John Hopkins is a participating provider with your plan, there is another reason why Medicare will not likely pay. Medicare doesn’t pay for an annual physical exam. This can come as a surprise – and an expensive one at that – for patients who believe Medicare will provide the same yearly physical exam coverage as many private payers.
While Medicare does not cover annual physical exams, it does cover a single “initial preventive physical examination,” followed by exams called “annual wellness visits.” Confused? You’re not alone. The differences between traditional physicals and how Medicare approaches annual exams have created headaches for providers and beneficiaries since the yearly wellness visit debuted in 2011.
An annual physical typically involves an exam by a doctor along with bloodwork or other tests. The annual wellness visit generally doesn’t include a physical exam except to check routine measurements such as height, weight, and blood pressure. Think of the yearly physical exam as more of a “hands-on” experience, whereas the annual wellness visit takes a “hands-off” approach to evaluation.
The decision to pay for an annual Medicare wellness exam rather than an annual physical exam does not mean that yearly physicals are unimportant. Instead, it would seem that the federal government believes annual wellness visits are more important to a Medicare beneficiary’s long-term health. Medicare beneficiaries can still receive an annual physical from their primary care providers, but charges will typically apply to this service. An annual physical may be an included benefit for those enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.
Preventive vs. diagnostic services. This leads me to a third point—what is considered preventive and what is determined to be diagnostic. Preventive services can sometimes be provided alongside care that is diagnostic or with other health care services. A service is considered preventive if a person has no prior disease symptoms.
In some cases, Medicare may only cover preventive services if a person has certain risk factors. For example, Medicare covers a one-time Hepatitis C screening test if a person meets at least one of the following conditions:
•Have a current or past history of illicit injection drug use.
•Have had a blood transfusion before 1992.
•Were born between 1945 and 1965.
In contrast, diagnostic services typically address a person’s symptoms or conditions that a person already has. This could include treatment for specific symptoms, risk factors, ongoing care, and labor or other tests needed to manage or treat a medical issue or health condition. The distinction between preventive vs. diagnostic is important because it affects a person’s out-of-pocket costs. Generally, a person is responsible for the costs of diagnostic services. If your doctor removes a polyp during a colonoscopy, the colonoscopy will be considered diagnostic, and fees may apply.
Before seeking preventive care, know the coverage rules and how much of the cost will be covered by Medicare. What you pay out of pocket for them varies depending on if you have Original Medicare, Medigap Plan, or a Medicare Advantage plan. MA enrollees should always check with their plan beforehand to ensure that a test, vaccine, procedure, or service you need is covered and that they qualify for the no cost-sharing benefit. And, if you get a bill from a physician, clinic, or hospital that you think might qualify for no cost-sharing, call your health plan to inquire or dispute the charge.
There continues to be a lot of drama around colonoscopies. Initially, patients found they were billed for copayments if polyps were found. But health regulators put a stop to that, saying polyp removal is considered an essential part of the screening exam. These rules currently apply to commercial insurance and are still being phased in for the Medicare program.
Such difference in payment rules based on whether an exam is considered a diagnostic or a screening test is a problem for other types of tests, including mammograms. Contact your health care provider first if you think you were charged for preventive service and should not have been. For example, you can call your doctor’s office and ask, “Why was I billed this amount for this service?”
To find out if Medicare covers your test, service, or item, you can:
•Visit the Medicare.gov page on Preventive and Screening Serviceshttps://www.medicare.gov/coverage/preventive-screening-services
•Consult your 2022 Medicare & You handbook
•Contact your local Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight program
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
