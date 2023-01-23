Joel Mekler

When comparing Medicare Advantage plans, getting all the necessary information and doing your due diligence is hugely important.
Perhaps the biggest game changer in picking one plan rather than another is: Which doctors and hospitals accept the plans you’re considering? This is the $64,000 question, as they used to say on the old TV game show. You would never want to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan without checking to see if your doctors are in the network.
What’s a provider network?
A provider network is a list of doctors, other healthcare providers, and hospitals that a plan contracts with to provide medical care to its members. These providers are called “network providers” or “in-network providers.” A provider that isn’t contracted with the plan is called an “out-of-network provider.”
Most Medicare Advantage plans utilize networks of providers. These networks may span only one or two counties on some plans. In other cases, the network might span several counties. Some regional plans even have statewide networks.
Every fall, thousands of beneficiaries join Medicare Advantage plans without understanding how they work. They often enroll online without knowing that the plan has a network. It’s common for them to figure this out in January or February when they try to make an appointment and learn their doctor’s office is not in the Advantage plan’s network.
How do different types of plans use provider networks?
Depending on the type of plan your considering or are enrolled in, the plan may only cover your care when you see a network provider. You may have to pay more and get a referral if you choose to get care from a provider who isn’t in your plan’s network. Types of plans include:
•Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs): You pay less if you use providers in the plan’s network. For an additional cost, you can use doctors, hospitals, and providers outside of the network without a referral.
•Point-of-Service (POS) Plans: You pay less if you use doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers that belong to the plan’s network. You must get referrals from your primary care doctor to see specialists.
•Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs): You’re usually limited to care from doctors who work for or contract with the HMO and aren’t covered for out-of-network care (except in an emergency). You may be required to live or work in the HMO’s service area to be eligible for coverage.
Case Study: Kathy
Around this time of the year, I often hear complaints from Medicare beneficiaries who enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare Annual Election Period, only to find out that their doctor isn’t in the plan’s network. Here’s a typical example.
Kathy enrolled in a Medicare Advantage HMO plan during last year’s open enrollment, relying mainly upon the recommendation of her friend, Sally, who raved about the plan. The plan sounded good, with a low monthly premium and a gym membership. Kathy went to the plan’s website and enrolled herself in the coverage. After all, if Sally was so happy with the plan, why wouldn’t Kathy feel the same?
Three months after her enrollment, Kathy made an appointment with her doctor about some shoulder pain she had been experiencing. On her appointment, the office staff asked for her insurance card. When Kathy handed it over, the receptionist returned it with a frown, explaining that her orthopedist didn’t participate in the plan.
What just happened? Don’t all doctors accept Medicare? While most accept Original Medicare, far fewer participate in Medicare Advantage plans. Now, Kathy found herself stuck in a plan with no access to her doctor. As I will soon illustrate, she could have avoided this situation if she had known how to ask the right questions before choosing coverage.
A Brief Word About Doctors and Medicare
When I say that most physicians in the United States accept Medicare, I mean Original Medicare. So, most of the time, when someone has Original Medicare, there is no problem. However, not all doctors accept Medicare Advantage plans. If they participate in a Medicare Advantage plan in your local area, they rarely participate in all available plans.
Some areas, such as Lawrence County, have 30-40 different Medicare Advantage plans. Doctors would find it impossible to participate in all of them. Your doctor may also have a reason why they don’t join specific Medicare Advantage plans. You’ll want to know the reasons to decide if it discourages you from participating in that plan.
Things get even trickier when you start dealing with specialists. You may find that your primary care physician (PCP) participates in one Medicare Advantage network, but your endocrinologist or orthopedic specialist does not.
So, how can you determine which doctors and hospitals are contracted to the plans you’re considering before signing up for one? The options are:
•Go to the Benefits & Costs” section of any plan on the Medicare Plan Finder site and click on the “View Provider Network Directory” link.
•Call each plan and ask for its provider list to be mailed to you or for access to a website that lists its providers.
•Call the offices of the primary care doctor, specialists, and hospitals you currently use and ask to speak to the person who handles insurance billing. Then ask whether that provider accepts the particular Medicare Advantage plans you’re considering.
The third is the least time-consuming of the three because even armed with a provider list; you still need to confirm that those providers accept the plan. Doing this check is essential because you can’t take a plan’s word for it that any particular doctor is in its network.
So, how do you ask your doctors about plan participation? The first question for each provider is: “Do you accept Original Medicare?” Most of the time, the answer is yes, because, as I’ve mentioned earlier, most physicians in the U.S. accept Original Medicare.
The next question to ask is a bit trickier. You’ll need to ask: “Do you participate in the network for any Medicare Advantage plans?” Suppose the staffer tells you yes, that the doctor does participate in one or more Medicare Advantage plans. It would be best if you asked which Medicare Advantage plans.
Your questions must be specific. Here is an example of the wrong question: “Do you take Blue Cross Blue Shield?” It’s not clear enough. The doctor’s office may tell you they take Blue Cross Blue Shield. You smile and hang up the phone and enroll in the Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare HMO you have been considering. The problem is that the staffer may have meant that they accept Blue Cross Blue Shield Medigap plans, not BCBS Medicare Advantage plans, which are different. Alternatively, she may have suggested that they take the Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage PPO, but that doesn’t mean they are also in the network for the company’s Medicare HMO.
If you are checking on one specific plan that you are particularly interested in, mention the plan by its name: “Do you participate in the network for the ABC Insurance Medicare Advantage Gold HMO? See how specific that is? That’s how detailed you need to be when you ask these questions. Use the actual plan name. However, one more step is even more critical, and you should never enroll in any Medicare Advantage plan without doing it.
Check the Plan Directory
Every Medicare Advantage plan with a network has an online directory of participating providers. The most critical step is to confirm that your doctor(s) participates in the network and appears in that plan’s directory of providers.
Calling the doctor’s office about plans helps narrow down your options. But it’s critical that you go to the plan’s website and verify that information. Look up the specific plan and seek out its “find a doctor” feature. Search the directory to confirm that the plan shows that the doctor is in the network. While you are there, check on the hospitals in the network, too.
Final Points
Choosing the right plan requires research and asking the right questions, so take time to decide. Putting time and effort into this will benefit you in the long run. Last, network size is important when it comes to Medicare Advantage plans. When helping a client choose between two plans similar in costs, drug coverage, and star rating, I’ll often look at the size of the plan’s network. Sometimes, one plan has 1,000 providers in the local area while another has 5,000 or more. Choosing the more extensive network is advisable if all else is relatively equal.
Please note that in the above case study, Kathy may have another option to make things right by having an opportunity to make a one-time switch to either another Medicare Advantage plan or go back to Original Medicare during the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MAOEP) which runs from Jan. 1 to March 31.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
