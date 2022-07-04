Joel Mekler

Who wouldn’t want to sign up for Medicare Part A, especially when it’s free for most people?
Medicare Part A is sometimes referred to as hospital insurance but also covers costs associated with skilled nursing, hospice, and home health care services. Since Part A is premium-free for 90% of most Americans, it’s usually a no-brainer to enroll.
However, there is one notable exception when enrolling in premium-free Part A insurance is anything but free. Read on to find out why.
Today, as health insurance costs continue to rise, many employers are giving their employees the option to sign up for a high-deductible health plan with a health savings account. These accounts set money aside to cover qualifying medical costs. In addition to the funds used for qualifying medical expenses, they also have significant tax benefits.
Many beneficiaries are unaware that once you enroll in Medicare Part A and/or Part B, you and your employer can no longer contribute to your HSA. The month your Medicare begins, the administrator of your HSA account should change your contributions to zero dollars per month.
If your spouse’s HSA at work covers you and you’re enrolled in Medicare, you are not affected because you are not the contributing employee.
According to IRS rules, being enrolled in Medicare means Part A, Part B and Part D. So, if you want to contribute to an HSA at work after age 65, you’re better off not signing up for Part A during your initial enrollment period. It won’t cost you anything because you are legally entitled to delay Part A (as well as Part B) until you stop work without any late penalties.
For as long as you delay enrolling in both Parts A and B, you aren’t eligible for Part D and therefore can’t receive any late penalties if you postpone Part D enrollment until you stop work — even if the prescription drug coverage provided by your employer plans isn’t creditable.
If you’re already receiving any Social Security benefits (retirement, disability, or spousal) when you become eligible for Medicare, you will automatically be enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B.
Similarly, if you start drawing benefits after age 65 and are not signed up for Medicare, Social Security will automatically enroll you. And although you’re given the option to opt out of Part B, you can’t opt-out of Part A if you receive Social Security benefits.
The only way you can opt out of Part A is to pay back to the government any money you already received in Social Security payments plus anything Medicare has spent on your medical claims.
You must repay these amounts before your application to drop out of Part A can be processed. If you take this action, you’re no longer entitled to Social Security or Medicare, but you can reapply for both at any time in the future, such as when you end or lose your HSA coverage.
If you have an HSA at work and have delayed Parts A and B enrollment until you retire, stop contributing to the HSA several months before you start drawing Social Security benefits.
That’s because Social Security will backdate your enrollment in Part A by up to six months, depending on how long it’s been since you turned 65. Otherwise, the IRS will tax you for those months when you had an HSA and were enrolled retroactively in Medicare.
You may continue to withdraw money from your HSA tax-free after you enroll in Medicare to help pay for qualified medical expenses such as:
•Medicare Part A and Part B premiums, deductibles, copayments, and coinsurances. This includes Medicare Advantage and Medicare drug plans.
•Your share of retiree medical insurance premiums
•Qualified long-term care insurance premiums
The CARES Act of 2020 allows HSA funds to be used for over-the-counter medicines (prescribed or not prescribed) purchased after 2019. You cannot use your HSA to pay for Medicare supplement premiums.
A new bill has been proposed allowing Medicare beneficiaries to set aside money in health savings accounts – something they currently can’t do. However, it also would change a couple of the benefits that come with HSAs for anyone who’s 65 or older. Called the Heaving Savings for Seniors Act and recently introduced in the House, the bipartisan bill (H.R. 7435) revives past legislative efforts to let individuals on Medicare contribute to HSAs. With many workers using these accounts in conjunction with their employer health plan, more people are likely to reach age 65 with an HSA in tow.
Unfortunately, the bill has some tradeoffs. It would remove the ability to use HSA withdrawals to pay for Medicare premiums – something that’s currently allowed. It also would eliminate penalty-free withdrawals for nonmedical expenses in the 65 and older crowd as now permitted.
The rules for Medicare and HSAs can be confusing. My best advice is to contact the Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) program at your local Area Agency on Aging. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging created PA MEDI to help Pennsylvanians understand their Medicare and other related health insurance benefits and assist them in making sound decisions about what is best for them. Counseling is free, confidential, and objective. Specific questions about your HSA should be directed to the Administrator of your HSA or your employer benefits department.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
