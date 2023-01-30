As the number of COVID-19 (also called coronavirus) rises this winter, older adults and people with disabilities should be reminded of the services that Medicare covers related to COVID-19 and how to access care.
The COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) created various Medicare exceptions and flexibilities that will, in all likelihood, end sometime next year.
Generally speaking, Medicare covers medically necessary items and services that a beneficiary receives from a provider who accepts Original Medicare or is in-network for the beneficiary’s Medicare Advantage plan. Medicare Advantage plans must cover everything Original Medicare does, but they can do so with different costs and restrictions. Let’s take a deep dive into Medicare-covered services of COVID-19.
Medicare covers COVID-19 testing.
•You pay nothing for a COVID-19 test when you get it from a laboratory, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital and when it’s ordered by a doctor or other authorized healthcare professional. Medicare Part B covers this test at no cost whether you are enrolled in Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan.
•Every U.S. household can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests from COVIDtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233. The tests will arrive by mail. Accessible tests for people with Low-vision are also available.
•Medicare covers up to 8 at-home rapid tests per month per enrollee. People with Medicare Part B can get the over-the-counter tests at any participating pharmacy or healthcare provider without cost-sharing for the remainder of the public health emergency.
Medicare covers COVID-19 vaccines.
•Original Medicare Part B covers the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether you have Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage Plan. You pay nothing for the vaccine and its administration.
•When you get a COVID-19 vaccine, you cannot be charged for an office visit or other fee if the vaccine is the only medical service you get.
•Medicare covers a COVID-19 vaccine at no cost to you. You can get a booster from the same COVID-19 vaccine you originally got or choose a different one.
•Bring your red, white, and blue Medicare card to your vaccination appointment, even if you have a Medicare Advantage Plan.
Medicare covers COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments.
•If you test positive for COVID-19, monoclonal antibody infusion treatments can help fight the disease and keep you out of the hospital.
•Medicare Part B covers a COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment if enrolled in Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan.
•You pay nothing for the treatment during the COVID-19 public health emergency when you get the treatment from a Medicare provider or supplier.
Medicare covers Telehealth services.
•A telehealth service is a full visit with your doctor using video technology. During the public health emergency, Medicare Part B covers hospital and doctor’s office visits, mental health counseling, preventive health screenings, and other visits via telehealth for all people with Medicare. You can access these benefits at home or in health care settings. You pay 20% of your doctor or other health care provider’s service, and the Part B deductible applies.
•Medicare Part B covers virtual check-ins, also called brief visits. You pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount, and the Part B deductible applies. You may have no cost if enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.
•Medicare has temporarily expanded its coverage of telehealth services to allow your interaction with nurse practitioners, clinical psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, and your doctors.
Access to your prescriptions during COVID
Contact your Part D or Medicare Advantage plan if you have difficulty refilling your prescriptions due to the COVID-19 emergency. Your plan may take specific actions to ensure you have access to a pharmacy and your Medicare-covered during the COVID-19 emergency. Some of these actions include:
•Relax limits on extended day supply and refill too-soon restrictions if circumstances are expected to disrupt drug access. Check with your Pharmacist or Part D plan to see if you can get an extended supply.
•All Medicare Advantage and Part D plans must cover up to a 90-day supply of a drug when you ask for it. Certain medications with restrictions on the amount that can be safely provided, such as opioids, cannot be filled with a 90-day supply.
•Part D plans must ensure that their enrollees have adequate access to covered Part D drugs at out-of-network pharmacies when enrollees cannot reasonably expect to use in-network pharmacies.
•Part D plans may waive prior authorization requirements for drugs used to treat or prevent COVID-19.
Medicare coverage rule changes.
Because a national emergency has been declared due to the coronavirus outbreak, it allows Medicare to make the following changes to coverage rules:
•Part A Skilled Nursing Facility Coverage — waived the 3-day hospital stay requirement even if the care does not have a direct relationship to COVID-19
•Home Health Services- Allowing nurse practitioners, clinical nurse specialists, and physician assistants to prescribe home health care services during this public emergency. Before this, only doctors could prescribe home health care.
A final word on COVID coverage with Medicare Advantage: Medicare covers all medically necessary hospitalizations, regardless of whether you have Original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan. Medicare allows these plans to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 lab rests. Many plans offer additional telemedicine benefits beyond the ones described above. Check with your plan about your coverage and costs.
During the COVID-19 emergency, Medicare Advantage plans are required to cover services at out-of-network facilities that participate in Medicare. Enrollees affected by the COVID-19 crisis and receive care at out-of-network facilities will pay no more than they would if they had received care at an in-network facility.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.