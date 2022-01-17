Joel Mekler

No matter which Medicare plan you choose, you’ll be able to read a document that provides important details about your plan. It’s generally known as the Evidence of Coverage (EOC).
The EOC is the legal contract between you and the Medicare plan. It’s generally available starting in September and describes costs and benefits of your plan that will take effect on Jan. 1 of the following year.
Here are some additional frequently asked questions about how the EOC works.
•What plans does the EOC cover? Medicare requires companies who offer Part C (Medicare Advantage) and Part D (prescription drug) plans to send an EOC on a yearly basis. Insurance companies typically send EOC documents in September because the Medicare Open Enrollment Period (OEP) runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. This time frame gives a person sufficient time to review any plan changes. If a person does not like the plan changes or wants to switch plans, they can do so during the OEP. However, if they wish to keep their current plan, they do not have to do anything as their plan will automatically reenroll them.
•How will I receive the EOC? Do other materials come with the EOC? Insurance companies will typically make these documents available in paper format or online. If, for any reason, a person misplaces or loses a portion of their EOC documents, they can request a new one from their plan provider. A person will usually get their member identification card together with their EOC from either their Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D plan provider. EOCs can be over 200 pages long.
•What are the key elements in an EOC? Included are the following elements:
•Costs: An EOC should include an explanation of the policy’s costs, including monthly premiums, copays for doctor’s visits, and coinsurance percentages when a person seeks certain health services.
•Emergencies: An EOC should outline some of the instances that constitute a medical emergency and explain when the plan will pay for care.
•In-network vs. out-of-network payments: The EOC should explain the key differences in costs (such as copays) when a person gets care from an out-of-network provider.
•Noncovered services: Just as an EOC will list covered services. It will also list those that the plan does not cover.
•Directions to a listing of in-network providers and pharmacies: An EOC will include how a subscriber can find the plan’s list of in-network providers and pharmacies. A person generally gets the greatest cost savings by choosing in-network providers and pharmacies.
•Directions for filing a grievance or appeal: An EOC will also include information on how to file an appeal if the plan rejects payment for a particular service and how to file a grievance with the health or drug plan. A grievance is a complaint regarding the plan’s services or the provider’s customer service.
•Plan member rights and responsibilities.
•When does an EOC take effect? Most commonly, the EOC describes potential benefit changes and overall benefits that become effective on Jan. 1 of the following year. In other words, when a person gets an EOC notice in Sept. 2021, they can expect the benefits that the EOC outlines to take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
•Can I get the Evidence of Coverage for a plan I am considering buying? Many health and drug plans do not provide the Evidence of Coverage documents until you have purchased a health plan and are a paid member. However, if you need to know whether a plan covers benefits you need, you can try asking for the EOC document from the plan before enrolling. Also, some state laws require health and drug plans to make the EOC available for people who are considering purchasing a plan. So, you should check with your state’s department of insurance to learn if your state has such a requirement.
•Is there a difference between an Explanation of Benefits (EOB), Notice of Creditable Coverage and the Evidence of Coverage? Yes. Your Explanation of Benefits (EOB) is a monthly statement that your Medicare Part D prescription drug plan (or Medicare Advantage plan) will send you to explain your year-to-date Medicare plan usage. The printed EOB document can be around 20 pages and your Medicare Part D EOB will show you a detailed list of your drug purchases, current out-of-pocket spending, and your progress toward any Medicare plan limits or the phases of your drug plan (for instance, how close you are to entering or exiting your Coverage Gap or Donut Hole.
A Notice of Creditable Coverage specifically indicates whether the plan’s prescription drug coverage, pays, on average, as much as the standard Medicare prescription drug coverage. This information therefore assists the individual with deciding whether or not to enroll in Medicare and must be sent annually to the applicable recipients by Oct. 15 each year. There are a few forms of creditable coverage for Medicare. However, the most common form of creditable coverage is a large employer group plan.
Unless you have a large employer group health plan, odds are you don’t have creditable coverage for Part A and Part B. If you have any of the following forms of coverage, you’ll need to enroll in Part A and Part B when you’re first eligible to avoid late penalties: COBRA, Retiree insurance, VA Benefits, Tricare, Federal Employee Health Benefits.
•I’m enrolled in Original Medicare. Will I receive an EOC? No. If you have only Original Medicare (Parts A and B) you won’t receive an EOC for because your benefits, costs, and copayments are standardized.
•Can I access my plan’s EOC from the Medicare Plan Finder? Yes. Simply go to the plan’s website.
•What other documents will my plan send to me? Along with the EOC form, you should also receive a document called the annual notice of change (ANOC). The ANOC includes information related to changes in a plan’s cost, coverage, and service area. It’s typically an 8-to-10-page document. In addition to the ANOC, you will be able to access your plan’s formulary (a list of covered drugs) and provider directory on-line. Use these documents to determine whether you want to change your health or drug plan or keep it as is for another year.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
