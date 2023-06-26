The number of Medicare Part D prescription drug denials by insurers has risen significantly over the past few years.
A plan may deny payment for several reasons. This article will discuss what to do when a particular drug you are taking is no longer on your plan’s formulary.
To begin with, although Part D plans must cover certain classes of medications, they do not cover barbiturates, benzodiazepines, vitamins and minerals, cosmetic medications, weight loss or weight gain medications, erectile dysfunction or fertility medications, or cough medicine. If your doctor says you need an excluded drug, your options for covering it under Part D are limited. You can’t file an exception request (see below) for any such medication unless your doctor prescribes it for what Medicare considers a medically acceptable reason.
•Ask your doctor about substitutes. If the non=covered prescription drug is a brand-name medication, ask your doctor if any generic equivalents would work as well as the non-covered medication. You can also ask your doctor if there are any other prescription drugs your Medicare plan does cover that would be effective for treating your health condition.
•Request a formulary exception. When your Part D plan does not pay for your drug because it’s not on your plan’s formulary, you should receive a notice at the pharmacy titled Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage and Your Rights. This notice provides instructions on how to file an exception request with your plan. By law, you can ask your plan to cover a needed drug that isn’t on its formulary. This process is called requesting an exception to the plan’s policy or, more formally, requesting a coverage determination. Note that even though your plan will not pay for the medication, this initial notice is not considered a formal denial. Call your plan to find out why the drug isn’t being covered.
To succeed in an exception request, you will need your doctor to write a letter of support to send to your plan requesting an exception to the plan’s rules. This letter should explain why you need the drug and, if possible, how other medications to treat the same condition are dangerous or less effective.
You should get a decision from the plan within 72 hours. If you need your drug immediately because your health could be seriously harmed by waiting for the standard timeline, you or your doctor can request an expedited decision. With an expedited request, your plan should issue its decision within 24 hours.
If the plan approves your exception request, your drug should be covered until the end of the current calendar year. If your Medicare plan covers your medication but assigns it to a high tier that results in a high price tag, you or your provider can request a tiering exception. Higher tiers generally mean you share a more significant percentage of the price, and if you can get a plan to cover a drug in a lower tier, you’ll pay less.
•File an appeal. If your exception request is denied, you can pursue the matter further by asking for a reconsideration (asking the plan to reconsider its decision). This is the first of five levels of appeal with the Medicare plan. If that decision is unfavorable, you can appeal the decision with an independent review entity, the second level of the appeals process. If you disagree with the decision made at any level of the appeals process, you can move on to the next level if it meets specific criteria established by Medicare. At each level, you’ll receive information on how to move to the next level of appeal if you disagree with the decision.
•Change your Medicare Part D coverage. If your Medicare plan doesn’t cover your drug — or covers it at a higher tier than you’d like — you may be able to switch to a better plan if you qualify for a special enrollment period. A special enrollment period allows you to change your Medicare Advantage or Part D plan outside of typical enrollment periods.
A special enrollment period may be granted when you meet certain life circumstances, such as moving outside your plan’s service area or into a skilled nursing facility. If you receive Extra Help, you can change your plan during the first three quarters of the calendar year. Recipients of the PACE/PACENET program, Pennsylvania’s State Pharmaceutical Assistance Program (SPAP), are allowed to change plans once during the calendar year.
You also have an opportunity to switch plans if there’s a 5-star Medicare Advantage plan or Part D plan in your area. You can do this once between Dec. 8 and Nov. 30 of the following year. This is called a 5-star special enrollment period. And your new coverage will begin the first day of the next month after you make the request.
Of course, you can enroll in a new Part D plan during Medicare’s Annual Election Period (AEP) from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year. And suppose you’re in a Medicare Advantage plan. In that case, you can join a different Medicare Advantage plan or jump back to Original Medicare with a separate Part D plan once during Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period, which is Jan. 1 to March 31 each year.
•Pay for your prescription drugs. If you prefer to remain with the same Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan or Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan and your request for a formulary exception is denied, you may have to pay the total price for your prescription drug instead of the usual copayment or coinsurance. Choosing a generic medication instead of a brand-name prescription drug may be your best option if your doctor decides it could work for your health condition.
Some prescription drug manufacturers offer payment assistance programs, especially for newer or more expensive medications. You would need to contact the prescription drug manufacturer to explore this possibility.
FINAL THOUGHTS
Fortunately, even if they grumble about the extra work Part D has imposed on them, most doctors put their patient’s needs first and are willing to do the paperwork to file for a formulary exception. Providing the doctor with a copy of your plan’s formulary is always helpful. You can download the formulary from your plan’s website or call to have it faxed to you or your doctor. Your doctor needs to know which similar drugs are covered by your plan to explain why they won’t work for you.
Additionally, to expedite your request, you should provide your doctor with the phone and fax numbers of your plan’s Clinical Review Department and a blank exception request form.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.