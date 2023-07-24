Joel Mekler

I recently received an email from a caregiver for her 81-year-old mother, who had fallen and broken her hip. Like many caregivers, she was baffled by Medicare and didn’t know where to start.
First, I would like to applaud the reader for taking on the role of caregiver for a family member. You are indeed an unsung hero.
If you’re a caregiver helping a family member or friend enroll or manage their Medicare plan, navigating the complexities and nuances of healthcare plans can be challenging. You might also be thrust into a situation where you must attend a family member’s medical visits with physicians, facilitate the hospital discharge process, interact with home health agency professionals and paraprofessionals after hospital discharge, or coordinate long-term care services.
Having a working knowledge of Medicare can help you take full advantage of its coverage and services to ensure your loved one receives the best care possible. Here’s what you should know.
LEARN ABOUT MEDICARE’S WEBSITE AND RESOURCES
The official “Medicare & You” handbook that overviews the program is a good starting point for becoming familiar with Medicare. It’s mailed to all beneficiaries every fall and provides an up-to-date description of all services and benefits. You can also view it online at https://www.medicare.gov/medicare-and-you.
If you have a particular question, you can call and visit with a Medicare customer service representative at 800 633-4227. Medicare also works closely with State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIP) to provide free health insurance counseling. Contact your local Area Agency on Aging to find a SHIP in your area. They can be an invaluable resource because they are familiar with most Medicare plans in your area.
Caregivers also find Medicare’s secure website — MyMedicare.gov — handy. After setting up a personal account for your family member, you can view the details of their coverage, track recent healthcare claims, and keep up to date on the preventive services they qualify for.
Medicare can also help you locate the right healthcare providers for your family member. At https://www.medicare.gov/care-compare/, you can find and compare doctors, hospitals, home health agencies, dialysis facilities, inpatient rehab facilities, long-term care hospitals, and nursing homes in your local area.
Familiarize yourself with the Medicare alphabet, what Medicare covers, and what type of plan coverage your loved one has.
LEARN THE ABCs OF MEDICARE
Medicare has parts A, B, C and D.
• Part A is hospital insurance
• Part B is medical insurance
• Part C, known as Medicare Advantage, covers both hospital and medical insurance and is offered by private companies approved by Medicare.
• Part D provides prescription drug coverage, and most Medicare Advantage plans include Part D. Part D can also be purchased as a stand-alone plan to cover costs when a Medicare Supplement plan is in place.
Medicare can reduce many out-of-pocket medical expenses you’re loved one incurs, but it doesn’t cover everything. Understanding what Medicare does and doesn’t cover can save you time and spare you frustration when navigating the caregiving maze. Here are some key points for caregivers:
Besides basic hospital and physician services (including telehealth) and optional prescription drug benefits, Medicare covers home health care, too. To qualify, the person must be homebound, under a physician’s care, and need part-time skilled nursing care or rehabilitative services like physical therapy.
Medicare also helps pay for oxygen, catheters, and other medical supplies that a doctor prescribes for home use. The same applies to medically necessary equipment like oxygen machines, wheelchairs, and walkers.
In addition, Medicare covers skilled care in a nursing home for limited periods — up to 100 days — following hospital stays. But it doesn’t cover long-term stays. Patients who need custodial care must pay out of pocket unless they are eligible for Medicaid or have private long-term care insurance.
Medicare pays for hospice care, too, for someone with a terminal illness whose doctor expects to live six months or less. The hospice benefit also includes brief periods of respite care at a hospice facility, hospital, or nursing home to give the patient’s caregivers occasional rest.
Besides long-term nursing home stays, Original Medicare typically doesn’t cover regular dental care or dentures, regular eye exams or eyeglasses, and hearing exams and hearing aids. Likewise, it won’t pay for nonemergency ambulance trips unless a doctor certifies they’re medically necessary.
To find out what Medicare covers, go to https://www.medicare.gov/what-medicare-covers and type in the test, item, or service you have questions about, or download the Medicare “What’s Covered” app in either the App Store or Google Play.
REMEMBER DEADLINES
There are specified enrollment periods where people can sign up for or change their Medicare; if they miss this window of opportunity, they might have to pay penalties. Caregivers can help so that deadlines are not forgotten.
As a person gets ready to turn 65, they can sign up during their Initial Enrollment Period (IEP), which spans seven months total: three months before the 65th birthday, the entire month in which a person turns 65, and three full months after the birthday month. Individuals who miss the IEP can enroll during the General Enrollment Period every year from Jan. 1 through March 31. Sometimes, people become eligible to apply for or change their Medicare during a Special Enrollment Period.
Remember, Medicare plans can change yearly, so take advantage of the Annual Enrollment Period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the one time of year when everyone with Medicare can change their health and drug plans for the following year. Visit Medicare.gov to find and compare Medicare plans in your local area.
If you switch to a new plan, the new coverage will start on Jan. 1. If your family member is satisfied with their current coverage and thinks it will meet their needs for the next year, you don’t need to do anything. During Medicare Open Enrollment, you can stay in Original Medicare or join a Medicare Advantage plan.
LEARN ABOUT AVAILABLE FINANCIAL HELP
If your family member lives on a limited income, you should check whether they qualify for help with prescription drug costs or other Medicare-related premiums, deductibles, and copayments.
For help with drug costs, go to https://www.ssa.gov/medicare/part-d-extra-help. or contact Social Security at (800) 772-1213 and ask about the “Extra Help Program.” For help with other Medicare costs, go to Medicare.gov or call (800) 633-4227 and ask about the “Medicare Savings Programs.”
OBTAIN PERMISSION TO SPEAK ON THEIR BEHALF
To represent another person when calling an insurance company or doctor, the caregiver must be listed as someone allowed to speak on their behalf. To obtain this permission, both a caregiver and the person who needs assistance need to call the insurance provider or doctor together so that authorization can be given, allowing the caregiver to call on their behalf in the future. Medicare does not recognize a Power of Attorney. You must complete an “Appointment of Representative” form, which can be downloaded here: https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/CMS-Forms/CMS-Forms/downloads/cms1696.pdf.
FIND LOCAL RESOURCES IN THE COMMUNITY
Many communities have organizations that offer help with meals, transportation, companionship, and much more. Contact your local Area Agency on Aging for services and referrals. The U.S. Administration on Aging Eldercare Locator (https://eldercare.acl.gov/Public/Index.aspx) also connects older adults and their families to various services and programs.
Millions of people miss out on saving money through public and private benefits simply because they don’t know the programs exist – or how to apply. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) created BenefitsCheckup (https://benefitscheckup.org/), a comprehensive online tool to connect older adults and people with disabilities to benefit programs.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
