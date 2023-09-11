Joel Mekler

Fall is here. The leaves are beginning to change, and, oh, how I can’t wait for those honey-crisp apples!
September is also the time when you’ll start receiving some notices about the upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment period (Oct. 15 through Dec. 7) and any changes to your current coverage for the coming year. It’s important to read these notices so you can decide if your coverage will continue to work to meet your needs in 2024, or if it’s better to change coverage.
Watch your mailbox for the following notices and information.
Medicare & You Handbook. The Medicare & You handbook is mailed to all Medicare households each September. The handbook includes information on Medicare benefits, frequently asked Medicare questions and any changes to Medicare coverage. It also includes a list of Medicare Advantage Plans and stand-alone Part D prescription drug plans available in your area. These plans must cover the same benefits listed in Medicare & You, but their costs and coverage will vary.
If you don’t receive your Medicare & You handbook, you can call 1-800-MEDICARE and request that a copy with information for your area be sent to you. If you would like to receive your handbook electronically, you can log into (or create) your Medicare account to sign up for electronic handbooks. You can also download a general version of the handbook at Medicare.gov.
Annual Notice of Change/Evidence of Coverage. The Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) is the notice you receive from your Medicare Advantage or Part D plan in late September. This notice gives a summary of any changes in the plan’s cost and coverage that will take effect on January 1 of the next year. The ANOC is typically mailed with the plan’s Evidence of Coverage (EOC), which is a booklet that details the plan’s cost and benefits for the upcoming year. If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan or Part D plan and do not receive these notices, you should contact your plan. Review these notices to see if your plan will continue to meet your healthcare needs in the following year. If you are dissatisfied with any upcoming changes, you can make changes to your coverage during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period.
Here are three types of changes to look for:
•Costs: Find out what you can expect to pay for services in 2024. Premiums, deductibles, copayments, and drug costs can change each year.
•Provider network: Check to see if your doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers and pharmacies will still be in the plan’s network for next year. Plan networks are subject to change every year.
•Covered drugs: Look through your plan’s formulary. It can also change from year to year, meaning a drug may not be covered next year even if it was covered this year.
Notice of Creditable Coverage. If you are enrolled in a prescription drug plan through your or your spouse’s current or former employer, you should receive a notice from your employer or plan around September of each year, informing you if your drug coverage is creditable. Creditable means that the coverage is as good as or better than the standard Medicare prescription drug benefit. This notice is important because maintaining enrollment in creditable drug coverage means you will not incur a late enrollment penalty (LEP) for delaying Part D enrollment. Additionally, having creditable coverage means that if you learn that you are going to lose such coverage and you want Part D coverage, you will have a two-month Special Enrollment Period (SEP) to enroll in a Part D plan. Keep these notices of creditable coverage each year. If you decide to enroll in a Part D plan in the future, you may need these notices as proof that you had creditable coverage and should not have a late enrollment penalty.
Plan Non-Renewal Notices: In October, plans leaving the Medicare program in the coming year send out a Plan Non-Renewal Notice to people enrolled in the plan. If you receive this notice, you should take action to make sure you are covered in 2024. You can choose to enroll in a new Medicare Advantage Plan or Part D prescription drug plan during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period. After Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period, you can enroll in a new plan up until the last day in February of the following year.
Consistent Poor Performance Rating. In late October, you will receive a Consistent Poor Performance Notice if you are enrolled in a plan that has received a low rating for three or more years in a row. A low rating is three stars or fewer out of five. Plans are rated on their quality and performance, such as how well they handle appeals. This notice encourages you to look at other plan options in your area. If you want to change your plan, you can do so during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period. If you are enrolled in a plan with a low rating, you can also change your plan at any time during the year.
Social Security “Extra Help” Notifications. Extra Help is a federal program that helps pay your prescription drug costs if you have limited income and assets. There are several notices people with Extra Help may receive starting in September, depending on the situation.
Loss of Deemed Status Notice. In September, you may receive a “grey” letter informing you that you will no longer receive Extra Help as of January 1, 2024. If your income has not changed and you feel that you are receiving this letter by mistake, you can re-apply for the Extra Help program by contacting the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 or by going online at www.ssa.gov.
Reassignment Notice. You may receive a “blue” Reassignment Notice in October if your Medicare Advantage Plan or stand-alone Part D plan is leaving the Medicare program. This notice lets you know that you will be reassigned to a new plan. If you want to enroll in a plan of your choice, you must actively choose a new plan by December 31, 2023. If you do not take action, you will be assigned to a plan, which may or may not meet your needs.
You may receive a different “blue” Reassignment Notice in October if the premium for your plan’s drug coverage is going up above the amount that Extra Help covers. This is called the benchmark amount. If your plan’s drug coverage premium is going to be above the benchmark in 2024, you will be reassigned a plan unless you actively enroll in the plan of your choice by December 31, 2023.
Change in Extra Help Copayments Notice. You may receive an “orange” Change in Extra Help Copayments Notice. This notice tells you if the Extra Help copays you pay for covered drugs will change starting January 1, 2024. You should get this notice in October. Extra Help copays usually change a small amount each year.
MAILINGS FROM OTHER MEDICARE CARRIERS
In addition to the above materials, you can expect to receive mailed materials from Medicare Advantage Plans and Part D plans in which you are not enrolled. You can use this marketing information to compare your options. If you have questions about any of the benefits that a plan offers, it is best to contact the plan directly. You can also consult with a representative from your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) for individualized counseling around these decisions. You may also consult with 1-800-MEDICARE to compare Medicare Advantage or Part D plans offered in your area.
Please note that plans must follow certain rules when marketing their plans. These guidelines are made by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to protect beneficiaries from manipulative sales and enrollment tactics. Most guidelines primarily focus on acts and materials related to agents, brokers, and direct plan communication, rather than television and radio commercials or advertising. A fundamental principle of these guidelines is that marketing cannot be conducted under the guise of education.
Under these guidelines, a plan cannot:
• Use language that suggests their plan is preferred by Medicare
• Represent itself as coming from or sent by Medicare, Social Security, or Medicaid
• Call or text you if you did not ask them to do so
• Leave information (such as leaflets, flyers, door hangers, etc.) on your car or at your home if they come from a company that did not have an appointment with you
If you believe a company has violated Medicare marketing rules or is using manipulative sales tactics, you can call your Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) to report the incident. SMPs empower and assist Medicare beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers to prevent, detect, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. The Pennsylvania SMP can be reached at (800) 356-3606.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
