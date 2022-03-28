In 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue to cast a shadow over Medicare and our health care system in general.
But don’t let COVID-19 fatigue prevent you from using your hard-earned Medicare benefits.
Over the past decade and especially during the pandemic when and from whom we receive health care services has changed dramatically. Unlike in the past, when most services were performed at a doctor’s office or hospital, today most of us go to pharmacies for flu, tetanus, pneumonia and shingles vaccinations. And many of us received COVID-19 tests, vaccinations and boosters at our neighborhood drugstores as well.
As the world starts to open back up albeit slowly from the public health emergency caused by COVID-19, millions of older adults are looking forward to getting back to social visits and rescheduling missed appointments. If you have Medicare, you’ll want to consider these tips to maximize your coverage and health both during and post-pandemic.
•Increased Medicare-covered telehealth, virtual check-ins and e-visits. Telehealth services have exploded as an alternative to in-person care for many Medicare beneficiaries. Telehealth often is as simple as a phone or video call but may include sophisticated at-home monitoring and diagnostic services for people with chronic health conditions.
Medicare is making many of these covered services permanent. While some types of screenings and services – like mammograms or glaucoma tests – can only be done in person, others still can be conducted virtually. It’s proven to be a safe way to interact with a clinician, and it helps people who have difficulty getting to medical appointments.
Before your next appointment, consider whether you want or need to go into the provider’s office. If you do need to visit in-person, be sure to ask about any new protocols, such as temperature measurements, mask requirements, and pre-visit questionnaires to allow time for these before your appointment.
People with private Medicare Advantage plans should check with their insurer to make sure a service is covered, and also find in-network telehealth providers in addition to their own primary care doctor and specialists. People with Original Medicare should check with their doctors about which services are covered. Remember you’ll typically need to pay a copay, coinsurance, and/or deductible for an in-person or virtual office visit when diagnostic services are rendered.
•Access to more non-physician providers. These days even a trip to a physician’s office can seem different. Rather than seeing the doctor, we might be treated by a physician assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP). This is growing especially more common with specialists, such as surgeons, where most, if not all, of your follow-up visits are with one of these non-physician professionals.
Like telemedicine, the pandemic expanded patient exposure to a wealth of non-physician practitioners. Highly trained professionals, such as PAs and NPs, filled in the unprecedented demand for care and information.
Although these practitioners have been widely available for many years, most patients felt that their doctor was the only true and valid source of information and care. But, now, it’s different. In many states, nurse practitioners have their own free-standing practices. Other professionals, such as physical therapists, occupational therapists, and psychologists do not require a physician referral before you can be treated. This is going to grow substantially in the coming years.
•More home-based services. With few exceptions, nursing homes have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases and effectively quarantined. Demand for slots from new patients largely has disappeared, accelerating a shift to home-based care that many see as permanent.
Patients are being trained to give themselves their own follow-up injections, take care of post operative wounds, and provide medical care for a loved one. With improved technology, self-care and home testing is the wave of the future.
Some Medicare plans cover home-based health services, including a growing array of non-medical services that can provide important improvements to health. These include home safety devices such as bathroom grab bars, delivery of prepared meals and other services that help address social determinants of health. Medicare Advantage plans are authorized to provide these services, so check with your insurance plans. Many of these benefits are not yet available to Original Medicare beneficiaries.
•Take advantage of your Medicare preventive services. If you put off your Annual Wellness Visit, vaccinations, or routine screenings now’s the time to start scheduling them again. Medicare covers a wide range of preventive services at no cost to you. In particular, take note of these Medicare-covered vaccinations:
Two doses of the shingles vaccine are recommended to anyone age 50 or over. In previous years, the vaccine has been scarce because of high demand but thanks to the pandemic, fewer office visits mean that the shingles vaccine is more readily available. Medicare Part D plans cover the shingles vaccine, but there may be a cost to you depending on your plan.
Medicare Part B covers one flu shot per season. While the spread of influenza was low last year due to COVID-19 precautions, flu seasons can be unpredictable. It is recommended to get your flu shot before the peak season of November – March.
If you haven’t already received a COVID-19 vaccine, know that these too are fully covered by Medicare.
•Finally, take care of your mental health and know your Medicare benefits. The pandemic may have separated you from family and friends, leading to social isolation and loneliness. But how do you know whether what you’re feeling is temporary or a symptom of something bigger?
Your Medicare benefits can help. Part B coverage includes free depression screening and alcohol misuse screening and counseling. The screenings and counseling must be done in a primary care doctor’s office or clinic that can provide follow-up treatment and referrals. Medicare Parts A and B also cover inpatient and outpatient mental health services.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
