Joel Mekler

I have been helping people navigate the complexities of Medicare for more that 15 years, and over that time, I’ve seen folks make many costly enrollment mistakes.
- For example, did you know that Medicare has technically three open enrollment periods? That’s right! There’s the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period that runs from Jan. 1 to March 31 every year, which only applies to people who are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan and are looking to switch to another MA plan or go back to Original Medicare.
- Then there’s the one-time, six-month Medicare Supplement Open Enrollment Period that automatically starts the first month you have Medicare Part B (medical insurance) and you’re 65 or older. That’s the best time to purchase a Medicare supplement without going through underwriting. After that six-month period, it may cost you more to buy one based on past and present health problems.
- And, finally there’s the Medicare Annual Election Period that runs each year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is probably the best known of the enrollment periods that allows individuals to join, switch, or drop their Medicare Advantage or Part D prescription drug plan.
- In today’s article, I want to talk about three other enrollment periods you should be aware of. These are as follows:
- Generally, people are first eligible to enroll in Medicare during their IEP. This is a seven-month period, wrapped around a person’s 65th birthday. For most, this period will start three months before and end three months after the birth month. The IEP for a person born on April 5 would begin January 1 and end July 31. However, the IEP for those who were born on the first of the month shifts to four months before and two months after the birth month. Someone born on April 1 would have an IEP from December through June.
- The IEP is probably the most important Medicare enrollment period because it applies to every single individual who is eligible for Medicare. No matter an individual’s circumstances, this is the time to pay attention and make decisions about Medicare. Must you enroll in Medicare? Those who have no other coverage must. What about those who are still working? They must determine whether they can keep that coverage once they turn 65. If so, how will their employer-based insurance work with Medicare? The IEP for someone under 65 receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), not Supplemental Security Income, begins in month 25 of their SSDI benefit period.
- I have dealt with over two dozen of these special periods that allow beneficiaries to make a change in certain circumstances. For example, if you move from one county to another, enroll in a 5-star plan, move in and out of an institution, or involuntary lose coverage. However, there is one at the top of the list that applies to many who have employer group coverage at age 65. This is the Part B Special Enrollment Period.
- Those who have coverage sponsored by a company with 20 or more employees can defer Medicare enrollment, without facing a late enrollment penalty or delay in coverage at retirement. They can decide at age 65 to enroll in Medicare Part A hospital insurance because it is premium-free and may provide additional coverage. At retirement, these individuals will need to enroll in Part B medical insurance. They can do this at any time they still have the employer’s coverage or within an eight-month period that begins with the earlier end date of either coverage or employment.
- For those who did not enroll during their IEP nor qualify for a SEP, they must wait until the General Enrollment Period to sign up for Original Medicare (Parts A and B). In essence, the GEP gives a person a second opportunity to enroll; however, it can be costly.
- People may use the Medicare GEP to enroll at any time during January, February, or March. Regardless of when they enroll and which parts of Medicare they choose, coverage won’t become effective until July 1. That’s one of the many reasons why it’s so important for people to sign up for Medicare when they are first eligible to do so.
- And here is another reason – people who enroll in Medicare Part B more than a year after they were first eligible for Part B may pay a monthly late enrollment penalty premium amounting to 10 percent of the standard Part B premium for each full year they delayed. This is a lifetime penalty – meaning as long as they have Part B, they have to pay a penalty unless they are either 1) eligible for a Medicare Savings Program or 2) were eligible for Medicare due to disability and had to pay premium penalties and have since turned 65. In these latter instances, the Part B penalty is waived.
- The Medicare Part B penalty is added onto your premium each month. For example, if your Part B premium is $170.10 (2022) and you delay Part B for three years, your new premium would be $221.13. However, if you delay Part B less than a year, you wouldn’t owe a late penalty.
- Knowing when and which rules apply during these and other Medicare’s various enrollment periods can be very confusing and costly. If you fail to act carefully, you may lose coverage and/or face late enrollment penalties.
- If you can’t afford to pay your Part A and/or Part B premiums, PA MEDI counselors can screen you for one of the “Medicare Savings Programs.” Depending on your income, your state can help pay for Medicare premiums, deductibles and co-pays. Again, if you qualify for the Medicare Savings Program any late enrollment penalties that you may have incurred in the past will be waived.
- If you have questions, PA MEDI counselors are available to help you. PA MEDI is Pennsylvania’s statewide program of free, unbiased insurance consultation under the auspices of your local Area Agency on Aging and the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP).
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
