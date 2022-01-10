Joel Mekler

Each year the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) evaluates Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D drug plans based on a five-star rating system. Here’s what this means:
•A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars.
•A five-star rating is the highest rating or considered “excellent.”
•The star rating is defined as the overall rating of plan quality and performance.
Star ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.
For 2022, the Five-Star Rating was awarded to Highmark and UPMC for Life for their Medicare Advantage Plans. This places them among the highest-rated plans in the nation. CMS uses up to 40 quality and performance measures to rate plans. Ratings range from a low “1” star, which is poor, to the highest possible “5” stars, which is excellent. Only about 5 percent of Medicare Advantage plans achieve a five-star rating, but over 50 percent achieve ratings of 4 or above.
The way CMS rates health and drug plans depends on what type of plan it is. For Medicare Advantage plans without prescription drug coverage, CMS rates them on 28 separate factors, each of which falls under five main umbrellas (or “domains”).
•Percentage of enrollees who get preventative care like screenings and vaccines
•Managing chronic (long-term) conditions like diabetes or cardiovascular disease
•Member experiences, like how easy it is to get an appointment
•Member complaints, including how many people leave the plan and if it’s improved
•Customer service, including timeliness of appeals and accessibility.
CMS rates Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans on 12 different factors in four domains, including:
•Availability of foreign-language interpreters and teletype (TTY) for customer service calls
•Member complaints, including how many people leave the plan and if it’s improved
•Member experiences, like how easy it is to get the drugs you need
•Drug safety, and how well people take their medications for chronic conditions.
You can also choose from Medicare Advantage plans with prescription drug coverage (sometimes shortened as MA-PDP). CMS rates these plans on a combination of all the factors mentioned above.
More stars mean a better plan — members get better care, better quality, and better customer service. Medicare beneficiaries can use this score to compare quality and performance of Medicare plans. This important tool can help beneficiaries choose the best Medicare plan to fit their needs. High star ratings are also important to Medicare plans. CMS provides annual quality bonus payments and rebates to those Medicare plans with four stars or higher. Total plan bonus payments grew to $11.6 billion in 2021, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
THE FIVE-STAR SPECIAL ELECTION BOARD
While you can enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan or a stand-alone Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan during your Initial Enrollment period and the Annual Election Period, the Medicare five-star Special Election Period is a special opportunity for beneficiaries to switch to a five-star-rated plan. The five-star SEP takes place annually from December 8 to November 30 of the following year. Plan coverage typically begins the first day of the following month after the plan receives your application; this is known as your coverage “effective date.”
CMS updates its plan star ratings every fall. This can affect which plans you can sign up for. For example, if a Medicare Advantage plan has a five-star rating for the current year, but loses a star for the following year, you can only use the five-star SEP to enroll in this plan up until November 30, for an effective date beginning December 1. You wouldn’t be able to enroll in the plan after Dec. 1 (for an effective date of Jan. 1 the following year), since the plan doesn’t have a five-star rating for the next year.
During the five-star Special Election Period, you can only switch to a five-star rated Medicare plan once between December 8 and November 30. During this enrollment, you can:
•Disenroll from Original Medicare (Part A and B) and enroll in a five-star rated Medicare Advantage plan.
•Switch from a Medicare Advantage plan (with or without prescription drug coverage) to a five-star rated Medicare Advantage plan (with or without prescription drug coverage).
•Switch from a stand-alone Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan to a five-star rated stand-alone Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan.
•Switch from a five-star rated Medicare Advantage plan to a different five-star rated Medicare Advantage plan.
•Switch from a five-star rated Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan (MA-PDP) to a different five-star rated Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plan.
When deciding whether to switch plans during the five-star Special Election Period, carefully consider the consequences. Here are some Medicare plan rules that still apply to this election period:
If you switch from a Medicare Advantage plan that includes prescription drug coverage (MA-PDP) to a five-star Medicare Advantage plan that doesn’t include prescription drug coverage, you may have to wait until the next Annual Election Period to enroll in Medicare Part D. You could pay a Medicare Part D late enrollment penalty unless you have other creditable prescription drug coverage.
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan that includes prescription drug coverage (MA-PDP) and you enroll in a stand-alone Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plan, you’ll be automatically dis-enrolled from Medicare Advantage and returned to Original Medicare. You usually won’t have a stand-alone Medicare Prescription Drug Plan if you have Medicare Advantage.
Medicare star ratings are a useful tool for finding the best Medicare coverage in your area; however, you shouldn’t get hung up on elusive five-star rated plans. Although these plans are consistently excellent, they are not the only high-quality Medicare plans available to you. A plan rated 4 or 4.5 stars generally provides a high level of care and customer satisfaction. In addition, you will likely have more choices when it comes to provider networks and other benefits because you have more plans to choose from.
You can compare plans and their ratings on the Medicare Plan Finder website. On the Plan Finder tool, each plan has an overall star rating based on all the rated categories. Then, when you click on the plan details link, you can scroll down and “expand all ratings” to show a group of subcategories with separate star ratings for each. If you need help, PA-MEDI (formerly called APPRISE) counselors can assist you in choosing a plan.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
