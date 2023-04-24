Are you or someone you know struggling to pay for the high cost of prescription drugs? If so, you may qualify for the Medicare Part D Low-Income Subsidy (LIS) program or Extra Help.
Extra Help is a federal program that helps Medicare beneficiaries with low income and limited resources pay for prescription drugs with Medicare Part D. The Social Security Administration estimates that Extra Help is worth $5,300 annually.
Here is what you need to know about the benefits, requirements, and application process for Extra Help.
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS?
Extra help applies to your choice of Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage plans with prescription drug coverage. For qualifying beneficiaries, Extra Help provides:
• Part D premium subsidies of up to 100 percent of the cost of benchmark Part D premiums in your area (You will need to pay the difference if you choose a more expensive Part D plan.)
• Reduced or eliminated Part D deductibles.
• Caps on prescription drug copays as low as $1.45 for generics and $4.30 for brand-name medications.
In some cases, if you don’t qualify for the full benefits, you can still receive partial benefits on a sliding scale according to your income and resources.
WHO QUALIFIES?
You can qualify for Extra Help if you are entitled to Medicare Part A or Part B, live in any of the 50 states or Washington D.C., are not incarcerated, and have limited resources and income.
WHO AUTOMATICALLY RECEIVES EXTRA HELP?
You are automatically eligible for Extra Help if you have Medicare Part A or Part B and at least one of the following applies:
• You are entitled to Supplemental Security Income or SSI.
• You are eligible for full Medicaid coverage.
• You are enrolled in a Medicare Savings program as a Qualified Medicare Beneficiary, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary, or Qualified Individual.
You don’t need to apply for the benefits if you automatically qualify. If you don’t automatically qualify, you should still apply for Extra Help if you might meet the income and resource criteria.
RESOURCE LIMITS
Resources include your bank accounts, investments like stocks and bonds, and real estate other than your primary residence. For 2023, the Extra Help annual resource limits are:
•Individuals: $16,660
•Married couples: $33,240
Extra Help’s resource limits aren’t as restrictive as other government programs. For example, your home, personal possessions, vehicles, insurance policies, Social Security or SSI back payments, burial plots, or contracts don’t count toward the resource limits. In addition, if you use some resources to pay for a funeral or burial, the limits are raised by $1,500 for an individual or $3,000 for a married couple.
INCOME LIMITS
Income limits for Extra Help are based on the Federal Poverty Level or FPL. The monthly income limits for those in the contiguous states and the District of Columbia are:
•Individuals: $1,823
•Married couples: $2,465
As with resources, there are many exceptions to what counts as income. For example, food, housing, and home energy assistance from the government, scholarships, grants, and even payments you get from others to help with your household expenses don’t count toward Extra Help’s income limits.
HOW DO I APPLY FOR EXTRA HELP?
You apply for the Extra Help program through the Social Security Administration:
Online: Visit https://www.ssa.gov/medicare/part-d-extra-help
Phone: Call (800) 772-1213 (TTY 800-325-0778).
Usually, you can also apply in person at a Social Security office. You must provide information about your household, work, resources, and monthly income as part of the application. You will receive a letter from the Social Security Administration if you qualify. The Extra Help benefits will apply when enrolled in Part D or Medicare Advantage plan with prescription drug coverage.
WHAT IF I DON’T QUALIFY?
Even if you think you might not qualify, you should still apply. When you file an application, you will get an official decision explaining how they counted your income. Then if you’re denied, you can look at why you were denied to decide if you want to appeal that decision.
Other programs might help as well, especially at the state level. Here in Pennsylvania, there is the PACE prescription program for seniors. If people don’t qualify for Extra Help, they may be eligible for other prescription programs limiting their Medicare costs.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
