Joel Mekler

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so I want to make sure you understand how to detect and report outpatient mental health care (therapy) fraud, which, by some government estimates, costs taxpayers billions every year.
Much is written about the epidemic of mental health needs and the hesitancy of many to seek care due to the stigma surrounding treatment. However, the epidemic has an even darker side – the scourge of fraud and fraudsters who take advantage of those who do seek mental health services.
WHAT IS THERAPY FRAUD?
An example of a therapy fraud scheme involves fraudulently billing Medicare for individual therapy when the therapy is provided in a group setting. Medicare reimburses individual therapy at a higher rate. It’s also fraud when a therapist bills for more hours of therapy than what was provided. For instance, a therapy session may have lasted 20 minutes but was billed for 60 minutes.
Another example of therapy fraud is billing bingo or social events as therapy sessions. For example, a nursing home or skilled nursing facility may hold bingo games or dance lessons for residents on Friday afternoons. However, the bingo or social activity is billed to Medicare as mental health therapy.
A variation of this type of fraud is billing as therapy or mental health services, housekeeping, or custodial services. In other words, when someone cleans a person’s room or goes to the grocery store, the service is billed as mental health or therapy.
The Senior Medicare Patrol reports several other tell-tale signs of outpatient mental health fraud as follows:
•You or Medicare are billed for psychiatric treatment services you did not receive.
•Adult daycare services are billed as individual or group therapy. Examples include:
•Beneficiaries are picked up by a bus or van. Original Medicare does not cover transportation to and from mental health services.
•Beneficiaries are taken out to eat or for a recreational outing with no other services received.
•Beneficiaries are allowed to watch TV or play games all day.
•Support groups bring people together to talk and socialize.
•Call-in refills for mental health prescriptions are billed as psychiatric evaluations or complex office visits.
•Unrelated services (such as genetic tests and back braces) you do not need or want are billed with your mental health treatment.
•Medicare is billed for substance use disorder facilities or partial hospitalization services when only outpatient counseling was received.
•You are offered money or gifts in exchange for your Medicare or Medicaid number, which is then used to bill for mental health services you did not or do not plan to receive.
•Mental health services provided by a medical assistant, massage therapist, or other unqualified individuals are billed as though a licensed mental health professional saw you.
WHAT DOES MEDICARE COVER ?
•Mental health services are an important Medicare benefit as it is estimated that 20 percent of those ages 55 or older experience some mental health concern. Medicare covers a wide range of outpatient mental health benefits. These services are provided in settings including a health care provider’s office (or through telehealth), a hospital outpatient department, or a community mental health center.
•Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) helps pay for outpatient mental health services, including:
•One depression screening per year. The screening must be done in a primary care doctor’s office or primary care clinic that can provide follow-up treatment and referrals.
•Individual and group psychotherapy with a doctor or other licensed mental health professional (such as a psychiatrist, clinical psychologist, nurse practitioner, or clinical social worker) allowed by the state where services are being received.
•Family counseling if the primary purpose is to help your treatment.
•Testing to determine if you are getting the needed services and if treatment is helping.
•Psychiatric evaluation, medication management, and diagnostic tests.
•Treatment of opioid use disorder.
•Treatment of inappropriate alcohol and drug use.
HOW CAN YOU PRORECT YOURSELF?
Review your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB) and report the following concerns:
•Services listed do not match what you received.
•Medicare was billed for individual treatment when group services were received.
•Diagnostic tests, medical equipment, or prescriptions you did not receive were added. An example would be excessive labs or unnecessary urine analysis.
•Medicare was billed for in-person visits or expensive facility care when only telehealth services were provided.
•Medicare was billed for more hours of mental health services than what you received.
Never give out your Medicare number or other personal information in response to unsolicited offers to receive mental health treatment. If you suspect a fraud has occurred, you should report it, providing as many details as you can, in any of the following ways:
•Call Medicare’s helpline at (800) 633-4227
•Call the Office of Inspector General directly at 800-HHS-TIPS (800) 447-8477), or TTY (800) 377-4950
•Call your local Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at (877)808-2468
MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS HELPLINES
•SAMHSA National Helpline: (800) 662-HELP (4357)
•National Mental Health Crisis Line: Call or text 988
•Veterans Crisis Line (800) 273-8255 & Press 1
•National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) (800) 950-6264.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
