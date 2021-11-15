Joel Mekler

Odds are you’ve seen dozens of commercials for Medicare Advantage during the Annual Enrollment Period, which is happening now through Dec. 7.
We’re talking about those ads that focus on extra benefits, zero premium plans, all-in-one coverage, and even plans that promise to pay your Medicare Part B premium. Are Medicare Advantage plans too good to be true?
You may be wondering which is the better choice: sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan or Original Medicare. There isn’t a simple answer because Medicare Advantage plans have key features that many people find attractive and other characteristics that may not match with their personal preferences and/or lifestyle. Let’s take a closer look at some of the important pros and cons of Medicare Advantage plans.
THE PROS
1.Most Medicare Advantage plans go further than Original Medicare and cover things that it does not, chiefly dental, hearing, and vision care, along with health club memberships and an expanding list of attractive non-medical benefits such as transportation to doctor appointments and delivery of nutritious meals to folks who are recuperating at home from hospital stays.
2.Medicare Advantage plans greatest appeal is likely their low costs. More and more plans are charging zero premiums after a person has paid the government their monthly Part B premium, which is $148.50 in 2021 for most individuals. MA plans usually offer two or three ceilings on out-of-pocket spending – one for their Part D drug plans, one for in-network medical expenses, and often another for out-of-network expenses. People with Advantage plans thus do not need Medigap plans. Once you have spent that maximum, you pay nothing for covered medical services for the remainder of the year. Original Medicare does not provide a maximum out-of-pocket cap, so your potential expenses are limitless.
3.Medicare Advantage plans coordinate care among your health care providers through their networks of contracted health care providers. Most Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Medicare Advantage plans require you to select a primary care physician who helps to coordinate your care.
4.Medicare Advantage plans offer all your insurance needs through a single insurance company plan. Ask anyone who’s had to manage three sets of documents – from a government-appointed contractor for Original Medicare, a private insurer for Part D, and a private Medigap insurer – and the benefit of dealing with a single entity becomes clear.
THE CONS
1.Medicare Advantage plans may limit your freedom of choice in health care providers. With Original Medicare you can generally go to any doctor or facility that accepts Medicare and receive the same level of Medicare benefits for covered services. By contrast, Medicare Advantage enrollees are usually restricted to getting care from doctors and organizations included in their plan’s provider network. Most MA plans are HMOs that have what are called narrow networks – relatively small groups of providers located only in the plan’s home market. Plans with broader networks and larger geographic service areas are known as PPOs, or preferred provider organizations. They provide more provider choice and cost more than an HMO.
2.One reason why Advantage plans can offer more benefits and often charge less is because they can save money on medical expenses through their business agreements with members of their provider networks. The bigger source of savings, however, is that MA plans are managed care plans. Original Medicare is what’s called a fee-for-service program. If you want a procedure that Medicare approves, it will be covered. MA plans, by contrast, would look for low-cost providers of such procedures. They usually require enrollees to get pre-authorization from their plan before approving coverage and may require less-expensive treatment alternatives.
3.Medicare Advantage plans can be difficult to compare because each plan has its own unique set of coverage options, provider networks, drug formularies and costs. Medicare’s online Plan Finder can help people compare things like premiums and projected plan expenses. But it is not designed to make useful comparisons with non-monetary aspects of MA plans. Realistically, the only way to get a detailed understanding of MA benefits is to call individual insurers.
4.Most Medicare Advantage plans aren’t conducive if you regularly travel and seek non-emergency care outside the plan’s service area.
The bottom line is that Medicare Advantage plans may provide more affordable coverage than you would receive otherwise. The trade-off is that you have to follow the Medicare Advantage plan’s rules to receive payment for covered services. The devil is in the details with all Medicare Advantage plans, so before picking a plan be sure to read the fine print especially when it comes to a plan’s copays, coinsurance and deductibles.
Consumers can get nonbiased and trusted Medicare advice from their local PA-MEDI program. PA-MEDI counselors can help you understand Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and other types of health insurance. Best of all, PA MEDI is absolutely free to use and you don’t have to worry about anybody trying to sell you something or passing your name to a commercial agency.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net)
