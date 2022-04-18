In the words of Gomer Pyle, “Surprise, surprise, surprise!”
Medicare may look the same as other health insurance, but it works much differently. And the choices you make today may affect you down the road.
Enrollment rules are complicated. There is a big difference between when you can enroll and when it is best to enroll. Enrollment decisions are becoming more complex. The simple example is that Social Security Full Retirement Age continues to rise, but Medicare eligibility has remained the same: most people are eligible for Medicare at 65, not 66.
Retiree benefits, small employer, large employer, COBRA, spousal coverage: any or all these terms combine to make your best selection very complicated, as each situation with have a different set of alternatives. Medicare components are oddly named. Unlike health insurance for those prior to becoming eligible for Medicare, Original Medicare has specific components.
Within Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage) there are commonly well over 30 plans available, some of which include prescription drug benefits, and some that do not. Within Part D (prescription drug plans), there is typically another thirty standalone Part D plans available in most geographic areas. Both Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans change their benefits, services, and costs every year. Medigap also uses a lettering system to describe plans: A through N.
Beginning to get the picture? The fact is there are loads of traps along the way, that if you don’t get it right, you can be penalized financially for the rest of your life.
I frequently get asked what is the one thing that most people would be shocked to know about Medicare. My answer: there’s plenty and here’s just a brief list of some of the more common things that Medicare beneficiaries may not know.
•One of the most unpleasant surprises about Medicare is that it does not cover long-term care. Medicare does cover medically necessary short-term stays (up to 100 days) in skilled nursing facilities. But these stays do not cover so-called custodial care, which is what long-term insurance covers.
•Not all hospital stays are considered inpatient care. For people on Medicare, the distinction between inpatient and observation status is crucial in terms of the out-of-pocket costs for that care, but also for the coverage of care in a skilled nursing facility after the hospital.
•Beneficiaries who are new to Medicare often are shocked to learn that Medicare doesn’t cover everything. It is important to understand that Original Medicare does leave some pretty significant gaps in your healthcare coverage. Original Medicare does not cover prescription drug medications. This means that you have to pay for them or enroll separately in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. Or, you can enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan with Part D coverage. Original Medicare does not cover most dental care, routine eye and hearing exams. The majority of beneficiaries must supplement their coverage to fill some of these gaps.
•Medicare isn’t a one-time decision. This Medicare surprise catches people off guard. Most people spend hours on their Medicare-related decisions leading up to their 65th birthday. Then they think they are finished for the rest of their lives. You certainly can do it that way; however, it is not prudent financially to do so. Some types of plans change over time – Part D prescription plans, in particular, change their benefits and formularies annually. Others, like Medigap, rarely change coverage but the premiums can change over time. If you adopt a “set it and forget it” methodology when it comes to Medicare, you will almost certainly be paying too much by the time you’re 70 years old.
•It’s not necessary to sign up for Medicare at age 65 if you are continuing to work for a large employer with 20 or more employees. However, Medicare coordination of benefit rules stipulates that if you work for an employer with less than 20 employees, Medicare is always the primary payer and the employer health plan pays secondary. In this case, you should sign up for Medicare during your initial enrollment period (a total of seven months that encompasses three months before you turn 65 and three months after your 65th birthday. COBRA and retiree health coverage are not considered “active” and you should therefore enroll in Medicare immediately upon turning 65.
•There’s no such thing as a family plan under Medicare. Couples need to take out individual policies.
•Medigap insurers are not required to sell you a policy if you fall outside your one-time Medigap open enrollment period. This period automatically starts the first month you have Medicare Part B and you’re 65 or older. After this period, you may not be able to buy a Medigap policy.
•Medicare Advantage plans can change their provider networks at any time.
•If you are considered a high-income beneficiary, you may have to pay higher Part B and Part D premiums. These surcharges are based on your tax returns of two years ago. You have the right to appeal these surcharges through the Social Security Administration.
•Medicare Advantage HMOs will not provide coverage if you go outside their plan’s network.
•Most low-income beneficiaries are unaware of Medicare’s financial assistance programs like “Extra Help” and “Medicare Savings Programs.”
•Original Medicare has no out-of-pocket limit. This means one hospital stay could cost you thousands of dollars — and there is no limit to the amount you would have to pay.
•Many beneficiaries fail to take advantage of some of Medicare’s free preventive benefits like the Annual Wellness Visit, certain vaccinations and screenings.
•Most people don’t review their Medicare coverage options. Don’t get unpleasantly surprised.
•Beneficiaries can obtain free and impartial Medicare counseling through PA-MEDI which is available in every county in Pennsylvania. The PA MEDI Helpline is available at (800) 783-7067 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
I have been helping seniors with Medicare for over 15 years. Over that time, I have spoken with seniors of all ages: both new to Medicare and people who have had Medicare for many years before I came into their life. I can’t begin to tell you how many times I’ve heard someone say, “no one told me.”
Don’t be one of them. I hope this article has enlightened you a bit.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
