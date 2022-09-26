Joel Mekler

When it comes to Medicare, there’s an overwhelming number of movable parts, plans, and enrollment periods.
Together one can easily suffer from information overload. In my experience, the lesser-known things in Medicare can trip people up and don’t get talked about that often. So, let’s get right into it.
•Original Medicare pays only 80 percent for doctors, outpatient expenses, and medical equipment. You pay the rest. Forever. Medicare Part B is hardly free. Most people pay a standard monthly Part B premium though low-income people can get help paying for their Medicare premiums. In 2022, that’s $170.10. Medicare beneficiaries with earnings above $91K as an individual and $182K as a married couple will pay more for Part B in 2022. People in the highest bracket who earn more than $500K as an individual ($750K married) now pay $578.30 per individual every month. These amounts change annually, so stay tuned to see how 2023 will look!
This is as good a place as any to point out something that everyone knows if they stop to think about it; only many folks don’t stop to think about it. These Part B premiums are what an individual must pay each month. If someone is married and both spouses are signed up for Medicare, there is no family plan. Each spouse must pay the premium—ditto with other Part B charges. People are so used to getting family or couple’s health insurance at work that they may overlook this simple yet fundamental difference in Medicare. Yet it can throw some households for a loop, particularly if they have kids who are still covered on an employer health plan when their parents retire and begin taking Medicare.
Another thing to think about is that Part B of Original Medicare has no ceiling on beneficiaries’ exposure to their 20 percent copays. You could owe 20 percent of a huge number. Medicare Advantage health plans offer out-of-pocket ceilings to avoid exposure to catastrophic health expenses.
•Medicare is not mandatory when you turn 65 if an active employer group health insurance covers you. At 65, if you’re a U.S. citizen, or if not, you have been a permanent resident of the United States for at least five consecutive years, you are eligible to begin Medicare. Being eligible does not mean you must sign up right then. This is a big distinction that trips up lots of people. And one of the big reasons it does so is that it’s been pounded into our heads for years that Medicare is required when people turn 65.
The critical determinant of whether you must sign up for Medicare Part B is not whether you’re receiving Social Security. At 65 or older, if you have – yourself or through your spouse or even ex-spouse – an active employer group health insurance policy, you usually do not have to sign up for Medicare Part B or the rest of the alphabet soup. You do need to take Part A if you receive Social Security and are 65 or older.
Before doing anything that might be irreversible, talk with your employer benefit folks and make sure you know all the possible consequences of dropping your employer plan. In most cases, you’re probably better off not signing up for Medicare in this situation. This is especially true if you have family members on your employer plan who are not eligible for their own Medicare coverage.
•Medicare Advantage plans may not insure you if you use doctors or hospitals outside a plan’s provider network. Medicare Advantage plans typically require members to use only the care providers within a plan’s network. The plan picks the doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers you can see. If your doctors and preferred hospitals are in the network, terrific. If not, you sometimes can’t use them, or if you do, you will pay higher out-of-network fees. HMOs generally require you to receive all your care in their networks and sock you with high out-of-network costs. Remember that in the case of an emergency, Medicare Advantage plans will provide coverage if you receive treatment from a non-network provider. However, once that emergency ends, you must access your plan’s providers.
•Part D drug plans are voluntary, but if you’re late enrolling, you may pay hefty lifetime surcharges. While you aren’t required to have a drug plan, you are penalized every month you go without it. Each month you don’t have prescription drug coverage, you’re penalized 1 percent of the national base beneficiary premium. The final sum is added to your monthly Part D premium, meaning the more months you’ve gone without coverage, the more expensive your drug plan will eventually be. For example, if you have failed to get Part D drug coverage for five years, your penalty will be 60 percent of the average Part D monthly premium. Worse, perhaps, than the penalties are that a late sign-up might leave you with no prescription coverage at all for an extended period.
•Millions fail to sign up for financial assistance programs for drugs and other costs. Medicare has large financial assistance programs. The main program for drugs is called Extra Help. A broader set of Medicare Savings Programs helps cover other Medicare expenses. State Health Insurance Assistance Programs are a great resource. Here in Pennsylvania, the program is called PA-MEDI. They provide free Medicare counseling and are specially trained in state and local Medicare rules where you live. State Pharmaceutical Assistance Programs (SPAPS) also exist in many states. They provide a range of drug subsidies and discount programs.
•Medicare does not cover non-medical long-term care needs. One of my recent articles has noted this, but it bears repeating here: Medicare does not cover long-term stays in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. These places can be costly, and there is a 70 percent chance that someone aged 65 and older will require long-term care services at some point during the rest of their life. Of course, not all long-term care stays are all long. But extended stays can cost a small fortune. The point here is that most people don’t know what’s in store for them other than a two-in-three chance that they’ll need such care.
•The Medicare Part D Donut Hole has not ended. Medicare Part D provides coverage for prescription medications. If you and your insurance spend a certain amount on your medicines at the pharmacy, you enter the Donut Hole. The Donut Hole is a gap in Part D coverage where the price of your medications can increase. Some people think the Donut Hole has ended, but that’s incorrect.
The 2010 Affordable Care Act has helped this coverage gap decrease as time goes by but not disappear. In 2022, you would have to pay more than 25 percent for prescription medications if you’re in the Donut Hole. Before the Affordable Care Act, you would have to pay 100 percent for your medication.
•It sounds like Medicare covers all cancer costs, but it doesn’t. Medicare does help cover medically necessary cancer costs. But here’s the catch – most cancer costs aren’t medical costs. The sad truth is that only 38 percent of costs associated with cancer are medical. Medicare does not cover the other 62 percent of cancer-related costs at all. Here’s a look at those costs: travel expenses, lodging, experimental medications, childcare, counseling, clothing, and hairpieces (wigs). Because of this, you might want to consider a Critical Illness Insurance Plan, which can give you a lump sum of money if you’re diagnosed with cancer.
•All Medicare Supplement plans have the same coverage – they cost different amounts. In the world of Medicare Supplements, every insurance carrier has to follow government regulations, which means they all have the same benefits. For example, a Plan G with Blue Cross Blue Shield has the same benefits as a Plan G with Cigna. A Plan N with Aetna has the same benefits as a Plan N with AARP.
Since every carrier sells the same thing, the price is the only differentiator. Because of that, you can shop around for the cheapest plan.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
