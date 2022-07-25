Joel Mekler

Summer — a time for backyard barbecues, weekend excursions, and weddings.
By the end of the sunny season, the fridge is filled with “save the date” cards. There are a several important dates regarding Medicare that every older adult should save on the calendar. Some of the following dates are one-time enrollment periods and other significant events recur annually.
ONE-TIME ENROLLMENT PERIODS
•Initial Enrollment Period: Seven-month window: Three months before, the month of, and three months after your 65th birthday.
The most important date to remember with Medicare is also the easiest because it’s your birthday. In particular, it’s your 65th birthday. The Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) is the seven-month window around your 65th birthday. That’s the month of your birth and the three months before and after it.
During your IEP, you can enroll in Medicare Parts A, B, and D for the first time. If you have other coverage, such as an employer’s plan for you or your spouse, you don’t have to sign up yet.
•Initial Coverage Election Period: Seven-month window, beginning three months before your Part B coverage takes effect.
For most people, your ICEP will be the same time window as your IEP. However, if you join Medicare after age 65, your ICEP will begin three months before your Part B coverage takes effect. This is the time to sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan or add a Medicare Part D drug plan if it fits your needs.
•Medigap Open Enrollment Period: Six-month window, beginning the month your turn 65 and are enrolled in Medicare Part B.
During this six-month window, you may be able to purchase any Medigap policy (also known as Medicare Supplement) sold in your state without having to answer any healthcare underwriting questions.
After this enrollment period, you may have to go through medical underwriting and risk being declined coverage or offered an increased rate if you have health problems.
•Enrolling in Medicare after working past age 65: Eight-month window beginning the month after your employment ends or the month after your group health plan insurance based on your employment ends.
During this eight-month special enrollment period, you can sign up for Part A and/or Part B of Medicare without any late enrollment period. So, if you retire after 65, remember that you have an eight-month window after that date or the end of your current plan to sign up for Medicare.
ONE-TIME OPPORTUNITIES TO CHANGE YOUR MIND
•Trial Right: 12-month period after dropping a Medigap policy to join a Medicare Advantage plan for the first time.
If you had a Medigap policy and dropped it to join a Medicare Advantage plan for the first time, you have 12 months to change your mind and switch back to your prior Medigap policy (if the same insurance company still sells it). If your former Medigap policy isn’t available, you may be able to buy a Plan D or G sold by any insurance company in your state.
•5-Star Enrollment Period: Dec. 8 — Nov. 30 of the following year.
Just like hotels and fancy restaurants, some Medicare plans have earned special five-star ratings. If a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Part D drug plan is available in your area, you can use this window of time to switch from your current plan to that five-star plan. You can only use this five-star enrollment period once in your lifetime.
ANNUAL MEDICARE DATES YOU NEED TO KNOW
•Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) Mailing: Sometime during September every year.
If you have a Medicare Part D drug plan or any type of Medicare Advantage plan, you’ll likely receive your ANOC in September. Private plan providers are required to send you this letter, which outlines any changes they’ve made to your plan, which would go into effect on Jan. 1 of the following year.
•Next Year’s Part D and Medicare Advantage Plans Announced: Oct. 1.
Medicare Part D drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans for the following year are announced on October 1st. You usually can’t enroll in a Plan until the Annual Enrollment Period, which starts on Oct. 14, but you can start exploring your coverage options for the upcoming year.
•The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP): Oct. 15 – Dec. 7.
This is one of the most important times to remember if you’re over 65 and looking at altering your coverage. You can make changes to your Medicare Part D drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan during AEP every fall. Outside of special circumstances and turning 65, this is generally the only time of the year you’re allowed to switch or enroll in a drug or Advantage plan.
•Coverage Begins from AEP Enrollments: Jan. 1.
If you signed up for a Medicare Part D drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan during AEP, your coverage would begin on Jan. 1.
•Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MA OEP): Jan. 1 — March 31.
If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you’re usually allowed to switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan or go back to Original Medicare during this annual period. This only applies to you if you quickly decide you do not like your Medicare Advantage plan and want to switch to something else as soon as possible.
•General Enrollment Period (GEP): Jan. 1 – March 31 (Coverage begins on July 1).
If you missed signing up for Medicare the first time around, you can sign up for Medicare Part B during this period. The Medicare Part B premium penalty will apply, and coverage will begin July 1. Note that this is for Medicare Part B only.
•Drug Plan Enrollment After GEP: April 1 – June 30 (Coverage begins on July 1)
If you enroll in Part B during the GEP, you can sign up for a Medicare Part D drug plan between April 1 – June 30.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
