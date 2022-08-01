Joel Mekler

Those enrolling in Medicare for the first time must know when to enroll and what coverage works best for them.
A lot depends on the age you’re retiring. Most people will retire sometime in their 60s, so they must prepare to transition into Medicare. Your Medicare enrollment is something you will want to pay close attention to because the rules and timetables for Medicare enrollment can confuse many new retirees. Hence, it’s wise to plan.
Here’s a simplified rundown of what to know.
First, a quick review. Remember that Original Medicare has two parts: Part A, which provides hospital coverage free for most people, and Part B, which covers doctor’s visits and other medical services and costs $170.10 per month for most enrollees in 2022.
•Are you age 65 and retiring in 2022? Everyone is eligible for Medicare at age 65, even if your full Social Security retirement age is 66 or later. You can enroll any time during the “initial enrollment period,” a seven-month period that includes the three months before, the month of, and the months after your 65th birthday. Enrolling three months before your birth month is best to ensure your coverage starts on the 1st of your 65th birthday month.
If you miss the seven-month sign-up window for Medicare Part B, you’ll have to wait until the next “general enrollment period,” which runs from Jan. 1 to March 31, with benefits beginning the following July. You’ll also incur a 10 percent penalty for each year beyond your initial enrollment period, which will be tacked on to your monthly Part B premium. You can sign up for premium-free Part A with no penalty.
•Are you under age 65 and retiring in 2022? Suppose you begin your retirement before 65, and you will not have any form of insurance from your previous employer. In that case, you will want to consider looking into Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans. You can look at these plans through healthcare.gov and enroll in a plan you find to be most cost-effective for you.
Since ACA plans are not creditable for Medicare, you will want to transition to Medicare at 65. Therefore, you will sign up for Medicare during your initial enrollment period and see which additional plan option best fits your needs. Once your Medicare coverage is set in place, you can contact your ACA plan and cancel the plan. You can time it so that your ACA plan will end on the last day of the month and Medicare will begin on the 1st of the following month.
•Are you over age 65 and retiring in 2022? Special rules apply if you’re eligible for Medicare and still on the job. If you have health insurance coverage through your employer or spouse’s employer, and the company has 20 or more employees, you have a “special enrollment period” in which you can sign-up. You can delay enrolling in Medicare Part B and are not subject to the 10 percent penalty as long as you sign up within eight months of losing that coverage.
You will want to plan if you want Medicare to begin the month after losing coverage. I recommend applying for Medicare about two months before you need it to be effective in this situation. It can take several weeks for Social Security to process your documents. You must submit CMS for 40B and CMS form L564 when you apply due to losing creditable coverage.
You will not qualify for a special enrollment period when you actively work for a small employer (under 20 employees) after age 65. Small employer insurance is not creditable for Medicare, so you will want to apply for Medicare during your initial enrollment period to avoid the late enrollment penalty. Your small employer insurance would be secondary to Medicare.
RETIREE COVERAGE
If you are offered COBRA or retiree coverage when you retire, you will likely want Medicare to start as soon as you switch to COBRA or the retiree plan. Those options will be secondary to Medicare Part A and Part B. There is a chance they will not pay the remaining balance for services unless you have Parts A and B active. Contacting your HR department or Medicare can confirm how your retiree coverage will work with Medicare.
PRESCRIPTION DRUG OPTION
Be aware that Original Medicare does not cover prescription medications, so if you don’t have credible drug coverage from an employer or union, you’ll need to buy a Part D drug plan from a private insurance company during your initial enrollment if you want coverage. If you don’t, you’ll incur a premium penalty – 1 percent of the average national premium ($33 in 2022) for every month you don’t have coverage – if you enroll later.
MEDICARE SUPPLEMENT OPTION
A Medicare Supplement plan, also known as a Medigap plan, will help cover those costs for you as they are secondary plans. They are designed to pay for the costs after Medicare pays. You will have a 6-month Medigap Open Enrollment window to enroll in a Medigap plan with no health questions. This window is based on your Part B effective date. However, you may need to answer health questions once outside that window. See Medicare.gov and click “Supplements & Other Insurance” to shop and compare policies.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE OPTION
The other option is an Advantage plan which is an alternative way to receive your Medicare benefits. You would use your plan whenever you go to the hospital or need a medical service. These plans can offer coverage on services not covered by Medicare, such as routine dental, vision, and hearing. They can also include drug coverage.
The enrollment windows are the same as Part D. If you begin Medicare at 65 when you retire, you apply during that same seven-month window. However, if you retire after 65, you will have two months to sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan. If you miss your window, you will have to wait for an available enrollment window.
Medicare costs you need to know before retiring in 2022
Most people will pay $0/month for Medicare Part A because they worked at least 40 quarters in the U.S. If you have not worked at least 40 quarters, you will pay a premium of either $274 or $499, depending on the number of quarters. You can qualify through your spouse if they are at least 62 years old and you’ve been married for one year.
However, all Medicare beneficiaries must pay the Part B premium. In 2022, the standard base premium is $170.10. However, you can spend more for Part B if you make more money. Social Security looks at your tax returns from two years prior. If your Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) is more than $91K individually or $182K jointly in 2020, you will pay more in 2022. The amount you pay above the standard base premium is the Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). You can appeal IRMAA if your income has changed. Social Security does re-evaluate your Part B premium each year.
In addition to Original Medicare premiums, you will want to know how much a Medicare Advantage plan, Medicare Supplement plan, and Part D plan will cost before you retire to better prepare for the transition.
FINAL POINT
Planning for retirement can take time as there are many enrollment windows to keep track of and know. Additionally, you will want to know your budget and compare all options to choose the cost-effective route that works best for you. Retirement is a time that many look forward to. You can transition to Medicare as smoothly as possible by contacting your local Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Insight (PA-MEDI) program at your Area Agency on Aging. PA-MEDI offers free Medicare counseling to older Pennsylvanians. Counselors are trained to answer your questions and provide objective, easy-to-understand information about Medicare enrollment and all your options.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
