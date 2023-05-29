Joel Mekler

People frequently ask me if they should enlist the support of a broker when selecting a Medicare plan. That’s pretty much an open question.
Today, brokers and agents assist roughly a third of all enrollees in selecting Medicare Advantage, Part D, and Medigap (Medicare Supplement) plans.
One reason the demand for brokers has increased is that Medicare has become increasingly more complicated. A seemingly endless array of coverage options is available to folks, and the out-of-pocket costs for these plans may differ by thousands of dollars each year. Confusion about their Medicare options can lead to many costly enrollment mistakes. These errors –choosing the wrong plan or not enrolling at the right time — can add up to a large amount of money over the years and take a severe financial toll.
While I still cling to the notion that people can do things for themselves if the guidance is clear enough, nothing about Medicare is clear or straightforward. The ultimate sources of Medicare information are the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA). These federal agencies make, enforce, and explain Medicare rules. CMS publishes comprehensive guides to Medicare and maintains one of the best go-to websites for comparing plans in your local area.
You can also get help through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). This federally funded program has thousands of trained volunteers nationwide who provide free and unbiased one-on-one assistance to Medicare beneficiaries and their families on various Medicare-related issues and concerns. The Medicare Rights Center also helps millions of beneficiaries through its national helpline.
With that said, I understand that some people feel passionate about using an agent or broker for their Medicare decisions. In doing so, ensure the broker meets the following standards of excellence.
•Agent Compensation and Training. You should be sure the agent (broker) has your best interest in mind and is not steering you into purchasing a plan because they can make a more significant commission. Brokers get compensated by the insurance companies they represent, but their priority should be finding a plan that fits your unique health care and financial needs.
•Agent Training and Quality Assurance. The broker should be highly trained in every part of the Medicare program. In addition, their interactions with consumers should be routinely reviewed to ensure they always deliver accurate, up-to-date, and impartial advice about Medicare. You should feel confident that your broker knows all aspects of Medicare and that they are held to the highest customer service expectations.
•Carrier Representation. A broker must provide you with a broad, unbiased range of Medicare coverage options that meet your needs – even if that means suggesting plans not represented by their brokerage service. Trust that you will have all the information necessary to make smart decisions about your Medicare coverage. You don’t want to be discouraged from pursuing products from an insurance carrier just because a broker doesn’t represent that particular carrier.
•Consumer Advocacy. A broker is a professional who works for you — the consumer. Make sure you get additional help – free of charge – if you have problems with your Medicare coverage down the road, such as claims denials, authorization, referral issues, or trouble accessing health care services and prescriptions. You should rest assured that if you run into any hiccups, help is at your fingertips. One advantage of going to a broker is that they can resolve complex problems faster than traditional support channels.
•Consumer Education and Decision Support. The information you receive from a broker should be as follows:
•Clear
•Practical
•Impartial
•Focused on your needs. The Medicare information you receive must be straightforward and understandable. The information must be tailored to your needs, preferences, and finances – not the brokers.
•Regulatory Compliance. A broker must comply with all relevant CMS and state insurance rules and requirements. The laws are intended to protect the rights and interests of the consumer.
There are some caveats to look out for using a broker.
BEWARE OF DOOR-TO-DOOR MEDICARE AGENTS
If you thought the days of door-to-door sales were long gone, think again once you become Medicare-eligible. While I understand the importance of working with someone face-to-face, beware of agents or brokers who knock door-to-door selling Medicare plans. At best, these door-to-door agents represent one to two carriers with limited plan options. This should be seen as a big red flag. Do you know that the average beneficiary has 43 Medicare Advantage plans? So, if they can only offer you a few different plan options, how do they know that plan is best for your healthcare needs and budget? They don’t, but they won’t tell you that.
Too frequently, I hear about people enrolling in plans from a door-knocking agent only to be utterly confused about their plan when they try to use it. Don’t feel pressured to purchase a product just because the agent at the door sounds nice. Remember that an essential part of your selection is the help you can get with your policy AFTER the sale.
DID THE AGENT ASK YOU ABOUT YOUR DOCTORS?
Though a small percentage of doctors do not accept Original Medicare Part A and Part B, you should know that physicians are not required to take Medicare Advantage plans. If you are working with a Medicare agent and they do not verify that your doctors accept the Medicare Advantage plan, consider this another red flag.
If you and your agent do not verify that your important doctors accept your Advantage plan, you will have to go through the hassle of finding a new doctor or be stuck paying out-of-pocket for your healthcare services. Also, did the agent check that the recommended plan covers your specific medications? If not, you might end up paying the total cost of your drugs.
BEWARE OF UNSOLICITED PHONE CALLS
Have you ever received a call from a 1-800 number claiming to be “Medicare,” and they want to convince you to change your Medicare plan. First, Medicare and Social Security will rarely call you. So, an insurance agent calling you out of the blue claiming to be with Medicare is fraudulent. Go ahead and hang up the phone!
Second, if you filled out an online form wanting a Medicare quote and your phone starts ringing, you should know that these insurance agents purchased your information from a website. Their sole intention is to get you to enroll in a plan before letting you hang up.
Medicare commercials, and unfortunately, most online Medicare advertisements, are made by third-party marketing organizations designed to get your information. They do this to sell your information to many agents without regard for the nuisance that these calls will be to you.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser.)
