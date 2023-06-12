Many believe they’ll receive coverage for all their healthcare expenses once they’re on Medicare.
The reality is that there are several costs that Medicare alone doesn’t cover. Thus, beneficiaries must pay these out-of-pocket.
The difference between what Medicare covers and truly full coverage constitutes a coverage gap.
We aren’t referring to prescription drug coverage when discussing Medicare gap coverage. Gap coverage in this context pertains to Part A (hospital coverage) and Medicare Part B (outpatient coverage). Again, these parts of Original Medicare do not cover some vital aspects of health care.
10 GAPS IN ORIGINAL MEDICARE COVERAGE
1. 20 percent of the costs of Part B covered expenses. Medicare Part B covers medically necessary doctor’s services, outpatient care, and other medical services and supplies. However, except for most preventive services, you will be charged 20 percent of the Medicare-approved amount for all covered expenses. This is in addition to the annual deductible and monthly premiums that must be paid before Part B coverage begins.
2. Part B excess charge. If your doctor, provider, or supplier does not accept Medicare assignment, they will not accept the Medicare-approved amount as full payment. In addition to the 20 percent of costs you are already responsible for, you could also be charged an excess charge of up to 15 percent for Part B covered services.
3. Other Part A and Part B out-of-pocket costs. Several out-of-pocket costs, such as deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments, must be paid before Medicare will begin paying for its share of covered services and supplies. In addition to the Part B copayment and excess charge, some deductibles must be paid for Part A and Part B before coverage begins. Part A coverage requires a copayment or coinsurance for hospital, hospice, and skilled nursing facility care. Additionally, depending on whether you or your spouse paid Medicare taxes while working, you may have to pay a monthly premium for Part A and Part B.
4. Hearing benefits. Part B will only cover hearing exams if your healthcare provider orders them to see if you require medical treatment. This may be the case if you have had hearing loss due to an illness or injury. Routine hearing exams and hearing aids are not covered by Part A and Part B.
5. Long-term care. The Medicare program will not cover long-term care, also known as custodial care, which is nonmedical care for individuals with chronic illnesses or disabilities.
6. Dental benefits. Similarly, most dental benefits are not considered to be medically necessary. This includes routine exams, cleanings, fillings, dentures, and braces. Original Medicare will only cover dental procedures in limited situations, such as having a jaw disease and needing surgery before you can undergo radiation treatment.
7. Acupuncture. Neither Part A nor Part B will cover any acupuncture services and other alternative therapies, even if it is provided by a health professional whose other services are typically covered by Medicare.
8. Foreign travel emergency coverage. Medicare generally only covers medical care within the United States, which includes the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other U.S. territories. It will only cover medical care outside the country in very limited circumstances. This may include care received on a cruise ship while the ship is in U.S. territorial waters and care received in a foreign hospital if it is closer to your residence than the nearest available U.S. hospital.
9. Vision benefits. Medicare Part A and Part B coverage only include medically necessary vision benefits, such as glaucoma tests if you are at high risk, cataract surgery, and eyeglass with standard frames (or contacts) after cataract surgery. However, it will not pay for routine eye exams and other vision benefits.
10. Prescription drug coverage. Original Medicare comes with limited prescription drug coverage. This includes oral anti-cancer drugs, injections received in a doctor’s office, medications used with certain types of durable medical equipment, and other very limited drugs received in a hospital outpatient setting. Generally, all further medication coverage must be obtained through a Medicare Part D plan unless you already have another type of creditable coverage.
HOW A MEDICARE SUPPLEMENT PLAN CAN HELP
Medicare Supplement plans were designed to fill the gap in your medical coverage left by Medicare. Medicare supplements take care of things like co-payments, deductibles, and coinsurance you are responsible for. Some plans even cover you if you travel outside of the United States.
Ten standardized Medicare Supplement plans (A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M, and N). Most Medigap plans are guaranteed renewable for life, meaning that if you pay your premium, you are covered and cannot be denied coverage because of any health issues or your age.
Once your Medicare plan has paid its part, your Medigap coverage will pay most of what’s remaining for any Medicare-approved charges. You can see any doctor that participates in Medicare, too, which is one of the best features of Medicare Supplement plans.
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS ALSO CAN FILL IN SOME GAPS
For those who may find that the premium for a Medicare supplemental plan does not fit within their budget, a Medicare Advantage Plan is a good alternative. These plans were created to provide Medicare beneficiaries with an alternative to Original Medicare + Medicare Supplement.
Medicare Advantage Plans are sometimes referred to as “Part C” plans. One popular feature of Medicare Advantage plans is that most include coverage for prescription drugs (Part D). These plans pay instead of Medicare (as opposed to after Medicare, as Medicare Supplement plans do). Most Medicare Advantage Plans will also cover some vision, dental, and hearing benefits.
There are several other ways to fill gaps in your Medicare coverage.
•Job-based insurance: If you or your spouse is still working, and you have insurance through that job, it may work with Medicare to cover your healthcare costs. You should determine whether your employer insurance is primary or secondary to Medicare.
•Retiree insurance: Some employers provide health insurance to retirees and their spouses to fill in the gaps in Medicare coverage. Retiree insurance always pays secondary to Medicare.
•Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits: If you are a veteran and qualify for VA benefits, health care, and prescription drugs that you get through the VA may be the cheapest. The VA may also cover services that Medicare will not cover for you. VA benefits do not work with Medicare, and if you receive care outside of a VA facility, you might need Medicare. Medicare does not pay for any care at a VA facility.
•Stand-alone Medicare private drug plan (Part D): If you have Original Medicare and want Medicare drug coverage, you must sign up for a private drug plan (PDP). All Medicare drug plans have different costs and a different list of drugs that they cover (known as the formulary).
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
