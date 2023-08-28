“Held for Observation” are three words that can be financially devastating and ruin a person’s retirement.
No issue generates more anger and confusion among beneficiaries than observation status — the hospital stay that really isn’t a hospital stay.
Confused? This article is for you.
WHAT IS OBSERVATION STATUS?
When you’re in the hospital – lying in a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown, with a hospital ID bracelet on your wrist, eating hospital food, and getting nursing care, you may be forgiven for assuming you’re a formally admitted inpatient! But in reality, you may not be admitted at all. You may have been placed in observation status instead. This designation means that:
•You’re officially classified as an outpatient
•Your doctor hasn’t written an order for you to be admitted as an inpatient.
•Hospital doctors are still “observing your condition” to decide whether you should be admitted or discharged.
A typical case goes like this: A person comes to a hospital emergency department with chest pains. The Emergency Department doctors determine she is not having a heart attack but wanted her to stay overnight to monitor her health.
But instead of admitting her as an inpatient, the hospital keeps her for a day or so as an outpatient, sometimes on a separate unit but sometimes – and more confusingly – in a regular room. This differs from a patient who sometimes stays in the emergency department for many hours while the hospital waits for an inpatient bed to open up.
Why does Medicare have observation status?
Hospitals are increasing “observation” status because they are getting closer attention from auditors as federal rules tighten to reduce unnecessary admissions and lower hospital payments. Consequently, the hospitals are fighting back by being tougher in classifying patients. The result can be enormous, unexpected bills if you are in observation status.
HOW CAN OBSERVATION STATUS AFFECT MY COVERAGE?
Your hospital status (“inpatient” or “outpatient”) affects how much you pay for hospital services (like x-rays, drugs, and lab tests) and may also affect whether Medicare will cover the care you get in a skilled nursing facility (SNF) following your hospital stay. The distinction between inpatient status and observation (outpatient) status is critically important – maybe even to the extent of costing several thousand dollars – for three reasons:
•The cost of your hospital stay as an outpatient will be paid under Medicare Part B, not Part A. Therefore, you won’t be responsible for the standard Part A hospital deductible ($1,600 in 2023). But under Part B, each service you receive requires a 20 percent co-pay. And although the amount you pay for a single service can’t exceed the amount of the Part A deductible, several different services may add up to well more than that. Also, if you are not enrolled in Part B, you would be responsible for the whole hospital bill out of your pocket.
•Most hospitals don’t allow patients to use their prescription medicines but provide the drugs and charge full price for them on the hospital bill. If you have Part D or other drug coverage, you must pay the hospital upfront and see whether your drug plan will refund the cost.
•Medicare rules require you to stay in the hospital for three consecutive whole days as a formally admitted inpatient before Medicare covers any continuing care you need in a skilled nursing facility (SNF). If you’re in observation status for all or part of the three days, Medicare won’t pay anything toward your stay in an SNF. (If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, it may not apply the three-day rule; check with the plan.)
WHAT CAN YOU DO TO PROTECT YOURSELF?
Here’s what you can do to try to avoid the charges that may come as a result of being placed in observation status if you (or someone you’re looking out for) goes into the hospital:
•Inquire about your status each day you’re in the hospital. It can be changed (from inpatient to observation or vice versa) anytime. In late fall of 2016, Congress enacted a law requiring all hospitals to formally notify people in writing if they are being observed to tell them they are not admitted patients. These Medicare Outpatient Observation Notices (MOONs) should be issued to patients after they have been in observation status for at least 24 hours and within 36 hours of entering the hospital. It should also provide a clinical rationale for your being kept in observation, though the stated reason may be very general – for example, “Patient’s condition needs monitoring” — rather than specific to your case. Suffice it to say, who reads hospital notices? If you don’t receive this notice, ask for it.
•Ask your doctor whether observation status is justified. If it isn’t, ask the doctor to call the hospital to explain the medical reasons why you should be admitted as an inpatient.
•Examine other continuing care options. If you need rehab or other kinds of continuing care after you’re discharged from the hospital but discover that Medicare won’t cover your stay in a skilled nursing facility because you were in observation status, ask your doctor whether you qualify for similar care at home through Medicare’s home health benefit or Medicare-covered care in a rehabilitation hospital.
CAN I APPEAL MY CLASSIFICATION?
A federal court ruled on March 24, 2020, that beneficiaries can appeal classification under observation status and request Medicare to pay for subsequently denied SNF care going back to 2009. The judge’s ruling applies to you if you were treated for at least three days, and a portion of that was classified as an observation stay – although you can appeal regardless of stay length if you only had Part A or if more than 30 days passed between the hospital visit and admission to an SNF. Medicare beneficiary advocates have applauded the ruling- which, for the first time, afforded a specific appeal right to Medicare beneficiaries classified under observation.
The takeaway?
Before you sign any hospital paperwork, know what status you’re entering under, and advocate for observation status to be changed if you feel that’s not appropriate given the nature of your visit. It also pays to read up on Medicare’s inpatient versus outpatient care rules so you know what rights you have as a patient.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at joel.mekler@outlook.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.