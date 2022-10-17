Joel Mekler

The annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period has started and runs through Dec. 7.
This is when more than 63 million people with Medicare can review health and drug plans and change their health care coverage for next year based on their financial needs. Why is it essential to compare plans for next year? Because plans change, a person’s health care needs or situation may also change.
Below are 11 tips to help you make the most of Medicare Open Enrollment.
Tip #1: Don’t assume your coverage will be the same next year.Choosing health insurance is no longer a one-time decision. Don’t assume something that was covered last year will continue. You have sufficient time (almost two months) to assess your current coverage and see what changes are being made to your policy in the new year. If you have a Medicare Advantage or Part D prescription drug plan, you should have received your plan’s Annual Notice of Change (ANOC). The ANOC is documentation your insurance provider sends you in September every year that outlines any changes your current plan will experience in the upcoming year. Things to look for include changes to your plan’s provider network, benefits coverage, premiums, and other cost-sharing arrangements. Sometimes, these might be slight changes, like a slightly higher copay. But other times, these can be significant changes like switching you to a new plan with double the premium.
Tip #2: Shop the market. It may be worth your time. Many people choose a plan when they first enroll in Medicare and never look back. They stay with the same plan year after year. However, just letting your plan renew may be a mistake. Even if you are happy with your plan, you may want to shop around for a different plan to save money or obtain better coverage. The changes you can make during Medicare Open Enrollment are as follows:
•Join a new Medicare Advantage Plan
•Join a new Part D prescription drug plan
•Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan
•Switch from a Medicare Advantage Plan to Original Medicare (with or without a Part D plan)
If you have Original Medicare, visit www.medicare.gov or read the 2023 Medicare and You handbook to learn about Medicare’s benefits for the upcoming year. You should review any increases to Original Medicare premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance charges.
If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan or a stand-alone Part D plan, read your plan’s Annual Notice of Change and Evidence of Coverage.
Tip #3: Always double (and triple) check your providers, hospital, and pharmacy networks.Whether you are planning on staying in your current plan or are thinking of switching, you need
to ensure that all your doctors are covered. What about your preferred pharmacy? Is there a nearby hospital in your network in case you need it? What about any specialists you see? Always go to the insurance carrier’s website to review their online provider directory.
Tip #4: Don’t forget to review your prescription drug coverage.Even if you are totally satisfied with your current plan, you should still explore your options during the Medicare Open Enrollment Period. Look closely at the medications you are taking or expect to be prescribed in your current plan. Check copays, generics, and any supplies you might need, like syringes. Don’t have a drug plan? One of the things you might want to consider this year is adding one. Just be aware that you might have late-enrollment penalties if you have never had a Part D plan before and are over 65.
Tip #5: Know your deadlines.The Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15th through December 7th each year. Any changes you make during open enrollment will go into effect on January 1 next year. A separate Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period (MAOEP) occurs annually from January through March 31st, so don’t confuse this with the annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period.
Tip #6: Using the Medicare.gov Plan Finder makes it easier to compare plans.
The government-sponsored Medicare website tool allows users to search for plans available in their area by zip code. You can view premium and other cost information, in-network physicians, medication lists, and benefits available under each plan. Visit the Medicare Plan Finder at: www.medicare.gov/plan-compare/.
Tip #7: You don’t have to switch during Medicare’s Open Enrollment.If you are happy with your current coverage, you are not required to make a change during Medicare Open Enrollment. Your plan will automatically renew if you do nothing during this time.
Tip #8: Contact the Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) Program for help. Medicare beneficiaries and their families can get free, personalized counseling on Medicare open enrollment and the options available through the Pennsylvania State Health Insurance Assistance Program. Call 800-783-7067.
Tip #9: Be on Guard for Scams and Identity Theft
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services urges people with Medicare to practice safety measures to guard against identity theft during open enrollment. Beneficiaries should not give their Medicare card or number to anyone except their doctor or people they know who should have it. Even though social security numbers have been removed from Medicare cards, beneficiaries should guard their card like they would a credit card. They should also check their Medicare claim summaries for errors and questionable bills and report any suspected fraud to the Pennsylvania Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-356-3606.
Tip #10: There is no Annual Open Enrollment for Medigap
Medigap plans in most states do not have an annual switching period. You can switch Medigap plans at any time, but in most cases, you will have to answer health questions (medical underwriting) before a new plan will approve for you.
Tip #11: If you don’t like your new Medicare Advantage plan, you aren’t stuck for a year.
The Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period occurs each year from January 1 through March 31, with changes taking effect on the first of the month following the month you enroll. During this time, you can switch from one Medicare Advantage Plan to another or from a Medicare Advantage Plan to Original Medicare (with or without a Part D prescription drug plan).
Following the advice above, you can ensure your health coverage will meet your needs in 2023.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
