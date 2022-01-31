Joel Mekler

Did you receive your Medicare & You 2022 booklet?
It typically gets sent out to all Medicare beneficiaries in September. If not, you can download one at Medicare.gov.
This year they are available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese, and are available in Braille and audio. Highlighted below are the new Medicare preventive benefits available in 2022 that are outlined in the booklet. For a full list of Medicare’s preventive benefits, see Medicare’s publication: Your Guide to Medicare Preventive Services.
NEW PREVENTATIVE BENEFITS
•Coverage of Cognitive Assessment and Care Plan Services. The next time you visit the doctor for a wellness check, they may also perform a cognitive assessment that’s covered by Medicare. These assessments are performed by doctors and specialists to look for signs of diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s.
With Medicare, you can now receive coverage for a full review of your cognitive function. This appointment can be used to establish or confirm a diagnosis and develop a care plan. You may be referred to a specialist or community resources depending on the status of your condition.
Doctors must evaluate potential symptoms and rule them out against other conditions like depression or anxiety. There are several symptoms they look for that are related to cognitive impairment. Some of them include having trouble remembering things, learning new things, concentrating, managing finances and making decisions about everyday life.
•Coverage of Blood-Based Biomarker Test for Colorectal Cancer. Medicare is offering some new coverage in relation to colorectal cancer screenings. The goal is to help customers get diagnosed early when treatment is more effective.
Now, you have the option of doing a blood-based biomarker test. This test is covered in certain cases once every three years. If your doctor or other health care provider deem you eligible, then you pay nothing. In order to qualify, you must be between the age of 50 and 85, show no symptoms of colorectal disease and carry average risk for developing colorectal cancer.
•Bariatric Surgery when Certain Conditions Related to Morbid Obesity Exist. Certain bariatric procedures like gastric bypass surgery and laparoscopic banding surgery will be covered by Medicare if the patient meets certain conditions linked to morbid obesity.
•Opioid Risk Assessment Added to “Welcome to Medicare” and “Annual Wellness” Visit. If you have a current prescription for opioids, your provider will review your potential risk factors for opioid use disorder, evaluate your severity of pain and current treatment plan, provide information on non-opioid treatment options, and may refer you to a specialist, if appropriate. Your provider will also review your potential risk factors for substance use disorder and refer you for treatment, if needed.
COVID-19 sERVICES
Since many Medicare beneficiaries are at high risk for contracting a serious case of COVID-19, there are more coverage options related to this illness. You can receive coverage on preventative measures, testing, and some treatments for this virus.
Medicare will cover FDA-authorized vaccines that significantly reduce your risk of coronavirus. You pay nothing for the vaccine as long as you carry your Medicare card to the doctor’s office or pharmacy where you get the shot. The vaccine works with the body’s natural defenses to help provide immunity to the virus.
If you suspect that you have COVID-19, Medicare will also pay for FDA-authorized tests. These tests can be taken in your local area. You will pay nothing to find out if your test comes back positive or negative.
Lastly, Medicare may pay for monoclonal antibody treatments if you’re sick with COVID-19. This is aimed at people who test positive with mild to moderate symptoms. There are certain qualifications to receive this treatment, so you will have to discuss with your doctor if the treatment is right for you. Medicare & You 2022 has a whole page dedicated to outlining these covered services. You can also visit
VACCINATION COMPARE TOOL
CMS recently launched a new comparison tool to aid enrollees in their search for new nursing homes and skilled care centers. The tool uses data collected from CMS’s COVID-19 Nursing Home Data to show patients the number of vaccinated patients and staff within certain nursing homes. This tool will help guide patients when deciding on which facility they’ll move to.
(Joel Mekler is a certified senior adviser. Send him your Medicare questions at mekbab2000@verizon.net.)
